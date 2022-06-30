ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of house in Georgia

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

UPDATE 06/29/2022 6:45 p.m. — According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive.

According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on June 29, 2022. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow grave.

Missing woman Julie Catron is one of the owners of the house, along with Clarence Catron, according to tax records.

Newton said the remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to undergo an autopsy.

_________________________________________________________________________

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been at a house on Carriage Drive conducting a search for the better part of the day. On June 29, 2022, police arrived at the house, located at 2615 Carriage Drive, before 11:00 a.m.

According to tax records, the owners of the house are Clarence Catron and Julie Catron.

Back June 10, 2022, the Columbus Police Department sent a out a missing person alert for Julie Catron.

Police said Julie Catron was last seen in November 2021 . It was believed that she might have traveled to Destin, Florida, or Crestview Florida.

At this time, police have not confirmed whether the search at the home is connected to the disappearance of Julie Catron. Police also have confirmed if any arrests have been made at this time.

This is developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

