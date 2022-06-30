ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

St. Albans woman pleads guilty to receiving $84k worth of Social Security benefits on behalf of dead relative

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to the theft of Social Security benefits.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 45-year-old Melissa Walker received SSA benefits on behalf of a deceased relative, a crime she admitted to. Court documents say that Waller illegally received $84,509 in federal benefits between June 2012 and April 2020.

The DOJ says that Waller will be sentenced on Oct. 13, and she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

