ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinal, TX

DPS said human smuggling and high-speed chase ended with crash, 4 dead and 3 critically hurt

By James Clark
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47me52_0gR9J2Oc00

ENCINAL, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update Thursday after four people died and three others were critically wounded in a crash along Interstate 35 in Encinal.

“The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement & crashed into a commercial vehicle,” DPS initially said .

In the update, DPS said a Jeep SUV was “evading” the United States Border Patrol on Interstate 35.

“The Jeep took exit 38 at a high rate of speed losing control and rear ending a parked semi-trailer,” DPS said.

Four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two additional passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

DPS did not yet release names, saying notifications to families were still pending. DPS said two of the crash victims who died were from Guatemala, one was from Mexico, and one was unknown.

Among the crash survivors, DPS said one was from Guatemala, and one was from Mexico. The driver, critically injured, was from the United States.

Death toll rises to 53 migrants dead after truck found in San Antonio, 4 arrested

Encinal is roughly 40 miles north of Laredo.

The incident comes just days after 53 smuggled migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Four people injured in south Laredo accident

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Multiple people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Laredo. The incident happened at around noon on Thursday at the 100 block of Cielito Lindo. When paramedics arrived, they found a three-vehicle collision involving a total of five patients. According to paramedics, two females and...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police investigating accident in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman allegedly got hit by vehicle in downtown Laredo. The accident took place shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. Authorities say once they arrived at the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue they found a...
LAREDO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston truck driver facing up to 20 years in prison after caught transporting 145 undocumented immigrants in trailer, US Atty says

HOUSTON – A 73-year-old Houston man entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to transport an undocumented immigrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to prosecutors, Anthony Alfred Boring arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint April 15 on IH-35 approximately 29 miles north of Laredo. He was driving a tractor that was pulling a locked utility trailer.
HOUSTON, TX
kgns.tv

Woman wanted for violating divorce decree, taking children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 42-year-old Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez is wanted for violating a court order, stemming from her divorce. According to the woman’s ex-husband, Gonzalez-Martinez took their daughters, who he has custody of, during hours she was not allowed to. Gonzalez-Martinez is charged with interference with child custody. She was...
LAREDO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy