HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Text messages offering Horry County Police Department t-shirts for sale are fake, according to the department. In a Facebook post, HCPD said it never solicits sales via text messages and that anyone who gets one of the texts should avoid clicking on any links included in the message. You should also block or report the sender as a scammer and delete the message.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO