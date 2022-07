Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario is shining a light on different birthing options in her new comedy film DOULA. The film chronicles Deb and Silvio, who are expecting their first child together after just a few months of dating. When their elderly midwife Penka dies unexpectedly, Silvio makes the hasty decision to hire Penka's son, Sascha (Will Greenberg), as their live-in doula. Deb is unphased, sort of dragging along in her pregnancy as to tries to come to terms with how her life has already changed and how motherhood will further expand that. As she fights for her voice and gains control over the situation, Sascha's unconventional style wins her over, while Silvio starts to feel like the odd man out. After a major blowup, Deb must choose between him and Sascha.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO