Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Teen Arrived to Prom in a Set of Wheels That Really Cut the Mustard

 3 days ago

Liz Mulson of Bensalem and friends on their way to the Little Flower prom in a very unique transport.Image via Liz Mulson at the Bensalem Patch.

Bensalem teen Liz Mulson, a student at Little Flower Catholic High School, took a bun-in-a-million shot at a prom prize offered by the Oscar Mayer, the Madison, Wisc., hot dog producer. Against significant odds, she won, earning an unforgettable mode of transportation for her special night, the company’s Wienermobile. John Fey boiled down her story’s details for the Bensalem Patch.

Mulson earned her transport through the #OscarTakeMetToProm competition, which asked students to share on TikTok the reasons they should be selected for the fanciful ferry by frankfurter.

Entries came in from across the U.S.

Mulson’s video begins with her grilling hot dogs and explaining how much she’d like the unique ride. She’s then joined by a friend dressed as a wiener — complete with mustard and bun — who dances around and then executes a few impressive burpees.

The video ends with various friends dressed up in the dog duds, with the finale being some slow-motion attempts to toss a frank in the open mouth of one of the video participants.

They failed.

But the video turned out to be top dog.

Mulson and her friends went in style to the May 26 dance.

It was a night they will relish for quite a while.

More on this Little Flower student’s unique transport to prom is at the Bensalem Patch.

