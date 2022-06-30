ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Meow Showing: Cat Videos Trot Onto the Big Screen

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

July 2 and 3 at 2:30 p.m. You can't spell "fact" without the letters C, A, and T, and while there are many facts to be found in the feline world there is a major, and majorly modern, one: You don't need a reason to obsess over cat videos....

www.nbclosangeles.com

