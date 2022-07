MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.

