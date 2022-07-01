Deion Sanders' Hiring of Tim Brewster Pays Off Early for Jackson State

Deion Sanders' hiring of assistant head coach is paying off early for Jackson State.

Deion Sanders proved his call to hire Tim Brewster was the right call. It may be one of the most crucial decisions for Jackson State's football program. Hayden Hagler announced that he has committed to JSU for the fall.

One person who deserves credit for landing the former Marshall three-star recruit is assistant coach Tim Brewster.

Dec 2, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Tim Brewster during the first half of the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end position within HBCU football is perhaps one of the most neglected. Not since the days of Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State), Ben Coates (Livingston College), and Raymond Chester (Morgan State), has the position been a point of emphasis for HBCUs. Brewster, a former tight end in college, is a master coaching the position, and has trained a few of the best. Last season, his Florida Gator protegee' Kyle Pitts was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Going into 2022, Jackson State had one tight end on its current roster, Jency Riley. Hagler didn't see much action in 2020 with the Thundering Herd, with two receptions for six yards and one touchdown as his stats.

He may not be Rob Gronkowski, but Hagler has the tight-end measurables. The Sulphur, LA native, is 6-4, 222 pounds, and can catch and block. Jackson State desperately needed a tight end to help quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a blocker and safety valve. Expect more activity for the Tigers to bring in additional tight-end personnel before the season begins.

