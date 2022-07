TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 9 AM: The disturbance is now Tropical Storm Bonnie. According to the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Two is close to becoming a tropical storm as it moves westward at 18 miles per hour in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 miles per hour. PTC Two will continue its trajectory westward through Central America and eventually into the Pacific Ocean.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO