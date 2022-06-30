ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Liberty Doctors Launches New Program Called Freedom Senior Care Advantage, a “Total Care” Approach for Senior Patients’ Health Care

CHARLESTON, SC - Liberty Doctors, one of South Carolina’s largest independent primary care physician groups, is introducing a new value-based care program with the goal of creating a better healthcare experience for senior patients. Freedom Senior Care Advantage embraces the value-based care model, which emboldens the primary care physician to serve...

abcnews4.com

Charleston residents honor combat veterans at Patriot's Villas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriot's Villas apartments has been combating homelessness among veterans in the Charleston area since 2017. Since then, 12 residents have died without pomp, circumstance or a memorial. But, the Lowcountry Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association wants to change that. Andrea and Cody Deforest were friends...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Health Care#Senior Care#Health System#Health Plan#Seniors#Sc Liberty Doctors
FOX8 News

Triad lawyer reacts to legalization of hemp, CBD in North Carolina

(WGHP) — As a successful lawyer, Bob Crumley is used to analyzing situations. He thought he’d analyzed the hemp industry well, but his venture into it cost him and some fellow investors plenty. First, a bit of history. In 1937, cultivating hemp became illegal. There are a lot of people who can’t figure out why. The first […]
POLITICS
greenvillejournal.com

The CoffeeLady31, Rambling Rosa Farm named among the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s ACRE funding recipients

The CoffeeLady31, a mobile coffee truck, apothecary and herb farm based in Spartanburg County, and Rambling Rosa Farm of Pickens County were chosen to receive of a share of $150,000 from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship. The funds, which are divided between...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Publications name Josh Vann as a leading real estate attorney in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. – SC Biz News has included Josh Vann, a partner with Morton & Gettys law firm, to their new "Power List – Real Estate Attorneys." Josh's law practice is focused on commercial real estate and development and real estate finance. He deals with all aspects of a project, from acquisition to financing, to commercial leasing and regulatory and administrative approvals.
ROCK HILL, SC
Health
Health Services
The Post and Courier

Charleston port dispute has maritime commissioner calling on Biden to step in

A Federal Maritime Commission member is asking President Joe Biden to intervene in a labor dispute at the Port of Charleston's newest shipping terminal, saying the disagreement is contributing to the nation's supply chain snarls. Commissioner Louis Sola asked Biden to "examine this situation in South Carolina closely and pursue...
CHARLESTON, SC
bostonnews.net

Hawkins Parnell Opens South Carolina Office in Charleston

July 1, 2022 (Charleston, SC)– Hawkins Parnell & Young has expanded into South Carolina with the opening of an office today in Charleston. "We have defended large corporations in South Carolina for years in toxic tort, product liability, commercial, and employment litigation," said Christine Mast, managing partner of Hawkins Parnell. "With over 50 corporate clients represented in South Carolina, our presence in Charleston allows us to serve our clients more efficiently and make an immediate impact in a state of increasing concern to many we represent as national counsel."
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

The history of the oldest Jewish charitable organization in the country and its legacy of helping children and others in need

The former Hebrew Orphan Society building on Broad Street, now in private hands, served as a home for orphans right before and during the Civil War. On July 15, 1801, the Hebrew Orphan Society was established in Charleston. Incorporated a year later, it is the oldest such Jewish charitable organization in continuous existence in the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - 2022 Rate Increase Flyer

Dorchester County Reminder! Annual Water & Sewer Rate Increase As of July 1st, 2022 Water: $ 33.74* for first 3,000 gallons, $4.25 for every 1,000 gallons up to 7,000 $4.60 for every 1,000 gallons over 7,000 Sewer: $ 56.20 Flat Rate Ask about commercial rate increase. *The minimum charge increases as the meter size increases AD# 2008787.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

Department Of Health And Environmental Control, South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources Urge Residents Not To Keep Wild Animals As Pets

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge South Carolinians not to keep wild animals as pets. To protect people and wildlife, DHEC and SCDNR have teamed up to share information about the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Wild animals live in nature and are not domesticated, meaning they’re not tame or kept as a pet or on a farm. Keeping wild animals as pets in some cases may be illegal and puts the owner and others who encounter the animal at risk of injury or getting diseases such as rabies. “Wild animals can be dangerous by nature, so they have the potential to seriously injure the owner, children or guests without warning through bites or scratches,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “This behavior can also be triggered when an otherwise peaceful animal is startled, injured or sick. Bite wounds and scratches from animals can become infected, which may lead to severe illness needing medical care.” Rabies is a deadly disease for animals and people. If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, their health care provider can recommend a series of shots as a treatment that helps prevent the person from becoming sick with rabies. While this treatment can be lifesaving, the cost for receiving these shots can be more than $10,000 per person. The best way to protect yourself is to do what you can to prevent possible rabies exposure.
ANIMALS
The Richmond Observer

N.C. House votes to decrease state’s alcohol regulations

The North Carolina House passed H.B. 768, the 2022 ABC Omnibus, by a vote of 100-9 Wednesday afternoon. The extensive bill is designed to decrease regulations on bar owners and expand the freedom of alcohol transportation and sales. North Carolina is one of 17 states where liquor sales are still controlled by the government. The North Carolina Bar Owners Association has pushed for these reforms in the past and a few of their key points are included in the bill.
DRINKS
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC

