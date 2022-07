On a slumberous Saturday this summer, while many people were still sleeping or just starting their day, a volunteer crew from Friends of Greenwood, a headstone restoration group founded by John Glaze and John T. Willis and affiliated with the Highland County Historical Society, was already out in full force at Hillsboro Cemetery for a day of intensive cleaning and restoring of headstones, many of which have been weathered to a patina by the ravages of time.

