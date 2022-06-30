ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Free State’s Calvin Clements commits to play football at Baylor

LJWORLD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree State High offensive tackle Calvin Clements knows where he’ll be attending college and playing football. Clements committed Thursday afternoon to Baylor, choosing its scholarship offer over those from Kansas and Kansas State. A three-star prospect who is considered the No. 8 player in the state by Rivals.com...

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Kansas’ Eriq Gilyard brings old school to new school after transfer from UCF

Eriq Gilyard has always been an old-school, smash-mouth, run-stuffing middle linebacker. He can’t wait to be that again. Gilyard shuffled between schemes and responsibilities at UCF last season and was rotated and then squeezed out of the Knights’ 4-2-5 defense under first-year head coach Gus Malzahn and his pair of defensive coordinators.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU baseball hot on the recruiting trail

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days. Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team. Jackson Cobb is...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Life of Fitz: Dani Welniak in Kansas City, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita’s main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station’s Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Clements, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
LJWORLD

Mary Hedrick

Mary Lee (nee Cobb) Hedrick, May 23, 1938 – June 24, 2022 was born at home and raised in Wilmore, Kansas. Her parents, Austin Lee and Mary Gertrude Cobb owned the local telephone company and Mary Lee ran the switchboard by the time she was four years old. She learned to count the number of times the second hand circled the clock so her mother could bill long distance calls. Lee and her little brother, Myrl David Cobb (b. 1942) grew up in a close-knit group of over 60 first cousins. She graduated from Wilmore High School in 1956 in a class of nine seniors, and often recalled how the class mothers spent the year raising money for the senior trip by selling cookies and chili at games. That trip to Louisiana ignited Lee's passion for travel. She became a flight attendant for United Airlines in 1960 and enjoyed visiting places like the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free State#Eight Man Football#Kansas State#Oklahoma State#Iowa State#American Football#College Football#Rivals Com
LJWORLD

Longtime Baldwin City superintendent reflects on unique challenges, successes as he enters retirement

Paul Dorathy ended 16 sometimes challenging years as superintendent of the Baldwin City school district with his retirement on Thursday. Dorathy officially retired on June 30, the final day of the fiscal year. Mark Dodge, the former director of school improvement and communications for the Eudora district, succeeded him in the position the next day.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Minority Mental Health Month is about building community

For Minority Mental Health Month, here are a few stories of people breaking down stigmas and building community. Mary Kirkendoll is all about initiating meaningful conversations. That’s how she became involved in the upcoming Minority Mental Health Awareness Picnic in the Park. The event will be from 6 to 8...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Plane filled with history gets a makeover at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Wanted Kansas man caught with heroin, stolen property

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 12:30p.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop just north of the U.S. 75, Kansas 268, Kansas 31 highway roundabout for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man suffers critical injures after falling into pond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pond west of Auburn Friday afternoon. According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 8800 block of SW Valencia Rd. Officials say parents of the victim called...
AUBURN, KS
LJWORLD

Paul Winter

Memorial services for Paul Maurus Winter, 73, Lawrence, will happen at a later date. He died June 26, 2022, at his home. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy