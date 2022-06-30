ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
1520 The Ticket
 4 days ago
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call...

