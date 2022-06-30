ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It ripped my heart out’: Police chief comforts crying child after family member’s arrest

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MORROW, Ga. — A photo captured a touching moment when a police chief in Georgia comforted a little girl crying after witnessing an arrest.

The Morrow Police Department shared the photo on social media, which shows interim chief David Snively hugging a little girl in a floral print dress. In the post accompanying the photo, officers explained that they had arrested the girl’s father after he became belligerent during a traffic stop.

Snively was at the scene, and saw that the little girl was crying while her mother was talking to officers, WSB-TV reported.

In a post on social media, the police department said of Snively, “He knelt and comforted her, answering her questions and explaining what was happening — all without knowing this photo was being taken. Interactions like this happen every day, at every level of our department; and we’re proud that a community member thought to take this picture and share it with us!”

Snively later posted on his own social media about the interaction, saying, “It ripped my heart out. I promised her that he was safe and that he would be home soon,” WSB-TV reported. “She nodded, then wrapped her little arms around me, laid her head on my shoulder, and sobbed.”

Snively told WSB-TV that while he was heartbroken by what was happening, he was encouraged that the little girl felt safe with him.

“There are many things in my life beyond my understanding, plenty of failures and disappointments. But one thing has always been clear to me: I know my purpose on this Earth,” Snively told the station. “Today, God put me in a place to use it, and I am certain that sweet little girl did more for me than I could have done for her.”

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

