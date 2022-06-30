Deep River Residents Win Nuisance Lawsuit Against Wedding Venue

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Explore a bustling maritime village located in downtown Mystic, Connecticut and just a stone’s there away from the Mystic River. Choose from one of the 45 guest rooms all offering a unique New England experience.This historic Connecticut hotel with over 125 years of history boasts five buildings, each with a unique historical era feel, all highlighting the unique culture of coastal New England. The Main Inn is the original building, dating back to 1910 which was converted into a hotel in 1969. The 1865 House was originally the residence of Mystic shipbuilder George W. Mallory, helping to preserve the original history throughout.The Hoxie House was built in 1818 by a shipmaster and a trader and offers picturesque views of the Mystic River, providing a hotel haven for the many celebrities who have frequented its location. Stonington House offers quieter rooms for travelers and Noank House offers six guest rooms, making it a great option for families and friends traveling together. Dine at The Whaler’s Inn on-site restaurant, The Shipwright’s Daughter, and taste some of New England’s fresh and flavorful food offerings. While in Mystic, check out the beautiful aquariums, seaport centers and boat cruises unique to the area.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO