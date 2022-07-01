ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten, Utah’s future uncertain

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Q3Mg_0gR8K6tI00

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – In a devastating blow to the Pac-12 Conference and a move that will change the entire landscape of college athletics, both USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

The move was officially announced Thursday evening by both schools.

UCLA and USC had been original founding members of the conference dating back to 1928.

The Pac-12 released a statement Thursday night.

While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future. The Pac-12 is home to many of the world’s best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States. We’ve long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to extend that title.  We will continue to develop new and innovative programs that directly benefit our member institutions, and we look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together.

Pac-12 Conference

University of Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and school president Taylor Randall released the following statement Thursday night:

“This is a significant development that impacts each Pac-12 member institution and alters the landscape of intercollegiate athletics.

At the University of Utah, we are very confident in the strength and trajectory of our institution and our athletics programs, coming off another elite year of academic performance, a Pac-12 championship season in football and our most successful year, collectively, across all of our sports since joining the Conference in 2011.

We have been in frequent communication with one another since this information came to light, and we will continue to stay in close communication with Conference leadership and our fellow Conference members as developments unfold.”

The Pac-12 has lagged behind other major conferences for years in media rights revenue, distributing $344 million among its schools in the 2021 fiscal year. In the same year, the Big Ten handed out $680 million.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating its next media rights deal and is expected to be able to fetch upwards of $1 billion per year. Adding the Southern California media market to its product would only make the league’s offerings more desirable at just the right time.

It is not known whether the schools would be joining the Big Ten in all sports, only in football, or just in football and men’s basketball.

Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC form alliance to ‘protect the collegiate model’

In August of 2021, the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC formed an alliance to “protect the collegiate model,” in a promise not to poach each other’s schools. But that alliance has apparently blown up.

Where this leaves Utah, which has won the Pac-12 South three of the past four seasons in football and advanced to its first Rose Bowl last season, is yet to be known.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has yet to comment on the news. The Pac-12 was set to negotiate new media rights later this year.

The Pac-12 could add other schools from the Mountain West Conference, or dissolve and have the remaining teams go its separate ways.

There is speculation the Big Ten could try to add Oregon and Washington as well.

UCLA and USC coming east would be the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members. Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011. If it adds USC and UCLA, the Big Ten would then have 16 schools in the conference.

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah is 4-7 against USC in football, including its first ever win at the Coliseum this past season, 42-26. The Utes are 7-3 against UCLA in football, having won four straight against the Bruins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were nearly gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday. Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. One person […]
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
thecomeback.com

4 Pac-12 schools reportedly meeting with Big 12

After it became official that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, one thing became true: All bets are now off. While the Pac-12 is exploring its expansion options, it’s hard to believe that all of its member schools will stand pat and wait for everything to work out. Just like every other conference and FBS school out there, you’d have to imagine many of the other schools in the conference will be kicking the tires on potential conference realignment destinations if and when the next domino falls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
City
Washington, UT
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 schools that could end up in the Big Ten

Thursday afternoon marked a seismic shift in the landscape of college sports when USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big Ten conference. Questions began to swirl about the dominoes that would come after. Are we on pace for a pair of “superconferences” that dominate college football? Is this just the first of many additions for the Big Ten in the coming months?
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten expansion: Top 5 ideal candidates for the next move

The world of college football was thrown into a frenzy on Thursday with the “alliance” seemingly breaking by USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That move won’t come until 2024, which is before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t shaking things to its core. Ironically, James Franklin was in contention for the USC job up until the end so in reality, it appears he can’t escape the Big Ten. Why would you want to though? The traditions and imagery that college football gives us each fall is centralized in the Big Ten....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Usc#Pac 12 Football#American Football#College Football#The Pac 12 Conference#The Big Ten Conference#Ucla Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Tackett Curtis names top 3 schools

Many (La.) four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis has trimmed his list down to three schools: Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. Curtis took official visits to all three schools during the month of June. He is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: It sounds as if the Arizona schools may be preparing to make a move

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz shared some scoop at GoPowercat on Friday and now shares it in today's Daily Delivery. Sources are telling GoPowercat that the Big 12 is receiving interest from Pac-12 schools that are searching for a new home if their conference falls apart following Thursday's announced departure of USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona and Arizona State have long been rumored to be potential Big 12 members and now both schools may become the next Pac-12 members to make a very big decision about their future conference.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

Detectives solve 24-year-old Utah cold case

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After 24 years, detectives have solved a murder that took place in Garfield County, Utah. On April 20, 1998 an unidentified woman was found along highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring. When police arrived, they found the 37 to 45-year-old woman wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside […]
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man attempts to run over Washington Co. partygoers: Police

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several aggravated assault charges after he allegedly tried to run over several people in a Washington County neighborhood on Saturday. Police arrived on the scene of the incident around 5 a.m. where they found a man with a laceration to his right arm who was bleeding […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
On3.com

Ohio State AD Gene Smith takes veiled shot at Michigan: Here's what he failed to mention

The Big Ten Conference is set to officially add West-Coast powers USC and UCLA in 2024. University of Michigan interim president Mary Sue Coleman and athletic director Warde Manuel released a joint statement Friday morning to give the new foes a "warm welcome." About 200 miles south, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith called a press conference, at which he made some interesting comments. Here, we analyze what he failed to mention (the facts)
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy