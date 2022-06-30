'Tiger King' star Doc Antle indicted on money laundering, wildlife trafficking charges

IRS NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Time: 1:00 PM (Registration 12:30 PM) Location: Williamsburg County Courthouse, 209 County Rd S-45-226, Kingstree SC 29556 (outside at the entry doors) Description of Property being Sold: Agricultural, unimproved real estate located in the Mouzon Township. APN# 45-128-002 (51 acres, more or less) AND APN# 45-128-005, 45-128-006 and 45-128-007 (202.69 acres, more or less) Minimum Bid $233,893.00 Under the authority in IRC Sec. 6331 the property described above has been seized for nonpayment of IRS taxes due from Toni Cooke-Evans. The property will be sold at public auction sale as provided by IRC Sec. 6335 and related regulations. Only the right, title, and interest of Toni Cooke-Evans in and to the property will be offered for sale. If requested, the IRS will furnish information about possible encumbrances, which may be useful in determining the value of the interest being offered for sale. Terms of Payment: Deferred- 20% deposit required upon acceptance of the highest bid, remaining balance due not later than 08/22/2022. All payments must be by cash, a certified, cashier's, or treasurer's check drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States or under the laws of any State, Territory, or possession of the United States, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order. Make check or money order payable to U.S. Treasury Dept. Mail-in bids must be accompanied by full payment of the highest amount of the bid. Terms of Payment: Full payment required on acceptance of the highest bid. For additional information, access our web site at www.irsauctions.gov or contact Sloane Wilkinson, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist at Sloane.wilkinson@irs.gov or 910-508-2754. AD# 2007586.

