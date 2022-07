Taco Bell has a reputation as a late night destination, but why wait until the evening to treat yourself when you can do it first thing in the morning? Taco Bell's breakfast menu went live across the nation back in May 2014 (via Taco Bell's official website). The fast food chain came out the gate hot with the Waffle Taco, A.M. Crunchwrap, and Cinnabon Delights. The brand was able to adapt existing beloved items to feature breakfast ingredients, and fans were here for it.

