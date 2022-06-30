Erie police charge two teens, then 15 years old, in 2020 killing of 13-year-old Erie boy

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Burglary at Albion Cemetery
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Albion Cemetery. It reportedly happened June 30 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at the cemetery, which is located at S. Main St. and S. Park Ave. The suspect(s) reportedly kicked the door to break into a cemetery building and steal two STIHL...
Victim’s mother reacts to recent arrest of two murder suspects
This week Erie Police announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the murder of 13-year0old Kasir Gambill. Kasir’s mother has been waiting a year and a half to see justice. We had the chance to sit down and speak with her about her thoughts on the arrests and what is to come next. […]
erienewsnow.com
Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight
Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
yourerie
Police identify two suspects accused of shooting at police over the weekend
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified two suspects involved in a weekend shootout, charging them with attempted homicide of a police officer. According to police, the suspects shot at state troopers as well as an Erie City Police Officer on Erie’s west side. Chelsea Swift was live from the...
Police investigating motorcycle accident near E. 24th & German
Erie Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near East 24th and German streets. A motorcycle can be seen in the video being loaded on the back of a tow truck. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or what may have caused the […]
Chautauqua County man arrested on weapon, drug charges
NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon. Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to […]
Man shot, woman jailed following alleged domestic incident in Meadville
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Meadville man was shot in the thigh early Friday morning and the woman accused of shooting him is in jail following what state police described as a verbal dispute, portions of which were recorded by a doorbell video system, between the two at the Forest Green Estates apartment complex.
PSP seeking Erie suspects who fired shots at troopers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking two suspects that allegedly fired shots at a PSP trooper. Shadarryl Jones, 29, and Rakeem Jones, 29, both of Erie, are wanted for the incident. According to a PSP report, PSP troopers began following a red 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV at about 1:30 a.m. on June […]
erienewsnow.com
Motorcyclist Injured in East Erie Crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Erie's east side Friday afternoon. It was reported at E. 24th and German St. around 3:36 p.m. The motorcycle collided with another vehicle, according to reports at the scene. There's no word on who is at fault. The crash caused the motorcycle...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
Forestville Man Charged with DWI After Allegedly Driving onto Front Yard
A Chautauqua county man is under arrest after allegedly and unintentionally dumping the contents of his truck on someone's front yard. Troopers were called to a home on Creek Road in Forestville, New York after receiving information at approximately 8:39p on Thursday, June 30, 2022 about a possible hit and run with property damage.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Woman Sentenced to 4-10 Years in Prison for Fatally Stabbing Brother
An Erie woman who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her own brother will spend as much as a decade behind bars. Mya Moore, 23, was sentenced Thursday to serve four to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. One year of mandatory re-entry supervision was also ordered, as well as one year of probation.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify 2 Men Wanted for Attempted Homicide for Firing at Police
Investigators identified two men wanted after opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a City of Erie Police officer over the weekend. It came during a news conference held by State Police on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. Police showed video from both police vehicles involved, which captured the suspects firing at police.
explore venango
Police: Venango County Prison Inmate Facing Charges for Failing to Return After Furlough
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly failing to report back to the jail after being granted a furlough. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department on June 6 filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Jason Michael Easley in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
erienewsnow.com
Home Ransacked, Cash Stolen in Platea Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary in Erie County after the suspects reportedly broke into a home and ransacked the place. It happened at residence on Platz Rd. in Platea Borough sometime between June 20 and June 24 at 9:30 a.m. Someone broke the window in order to unlock...
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo Man Arrested in JPD GIVE Enforcement Detail
A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
explore venango
Cochranton Man Accused of Ramming, Chasing Down Van
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton man is behind bars for allegedly ramming and chasing down a van during a domestic incident. Court documents indicate Meadville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Basilio Javier Ramirez. According to a criminal complaint, police on June 27 were dispatched to...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Sheetz Parking Lot Encounter Leads to Drug Charges
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against an Erie man following an incident earlier last month. Police say the incident occurred during an encounter with a trooper and 41-year-old Kevin Donikowski, of Erie, on May 15, around...
PSP planning Erie County sobriety checkpoint July 1-3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is planning DUI checkpoints for Erie County this weekend. During the Fourth of July weekend (but not including the holiday itself), PSP will establish a sobriety checkpoint. The checkpoint will be some time July 1 through July 3. “The Pennsylvania State Police Erie would like to remind the public […]
abc27.com
Two dogs to make full recovery after nine dogs were shot in Springboro
The ANNA Shelter is continuing to investigate a gruesome case of animal cruelty where nine dogs were shot, seven fatally, in Springboro. On Tuesday, the ANNA Shelter was called out to a house in the 25000 block of Reeds Corner Road in Springboro. Nine German Shepherd’s were shot in the head area. Seven dogs are dead, and two are being treated for their injuries.
