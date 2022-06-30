Queen Creek Police enforcing laws on fireworks this July 4

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, it is important to know what types of fireworks are legal within Queen Creek, when they can be used, how to safely use them and tips to be neighborly.

According to a press release from the town, legal consumer fireworks include ground displays and sparkling devices. Any devices that rise into the air and explode/detonate or fly above the ground are illegal (i.e. skyrockets/bottle rockets, reloadable shell devices, aerials, and single-tube devices that are shot up into the air).

State statute determines when legal consumer fireworks can be sold and used. The use of legal consumer fireworks is restricted to June 24 through July 6. Illegal fireworks are never permitted within the town limits. Queen Creek Police state that they will be enforcing fireworks laws in the town, the release added.

Legal consumer fireworks are only allowed on private property, and individuals who use, discharge or ignite permissible consumer fireworks are responsible and liable for expenses as a result of any emergency response. With an increase in fires happening throughout the state, it is important to be extremely cautious.

To reduce risks associated with fireworks, Queen Creek Fire and Medical recommends the following safety tips:

Adults should always supervise fireworks activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1,200 degrees and can cause serious injuries.

Avoid buying fireworks that come in brown paper packaging.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move back to a safe distance immediately after lighting.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks fully complete their functioning, place the spent device in a bucket of water overnight before discarding in the trash to prevent a trash fire.

Only use legal consumer fireworks and always leave the fireworks that rise into that air (illegal for consumer use) to the professionals

Fireworks can also pose a risk to pets and livestock. The following safety tips are recommended:

Do not take your pet to firework displays.

Provide a safe area away from loud noises.

Do not place glow sticks or jewelry on your pet.

Have your pet properly identified with a microchip and/or ID tag.

Never use fireworks around your pet or livestock and be aware of your neighbors’ pets and livestock.

If a resident suspects illegal fireworks are being used, they can contact QCPD’s non-emergency number at 480-358-3500.