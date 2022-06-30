ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Police enforcing laws on fireworks this July 4

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FJCI_0gR825TA00

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, it is important to know what types of fireworks are legal within Queen Creek, when they can be used, how to safely use them and tips to be neighborly.

According to a press release from the town, legal consumer fireworks include ground displays and sparkling devices. Any devices that rise into the air and explode/detonate or fly above the ground are illegal (i.e. skyrockets/bottle rockets, reloadable shell devices, aerials, and single-tube devices that are shot up into the air).

State statute determines when legal consumer fireworks can be sold and used. The use of legal consumer fireworks is restricted to June 24 through July 6. Illegal fireworks are never permitted within the town limits. Queen Creek Police state that they will be enforcing fireworks laws in the town, the release added.

Legal consumer fireworks are only allowed on private property, and individuals who use, discharge or ignite permissible consumer fireworks are responsible and liable for expenses as a result of any emergency response. With an increase in fires happening throughout the state, it is important to be extremely cautious.

To reduce risks associated with fireworks, Queen Creek Fire and Medical recommends the following safety tips:

  • Adults should always supervise fireworks activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1,200 degrees and can cause serious injuries.
  • Avoid buying fireworks that come in brown paper packaging.
  • Never have any portion of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move back to a safe distance immediately after lighting.
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
  • Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly.
  • Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
  • After fireworks fully complete their functioning, place the spent device in a bucket of water overnight before discarding in the trash to prevent a trash fire.
  • Only use legal consumer fireworks and always leave the fireworks that rise into that air (illegal for consumer use) to the professionals

Fireworks can also pose a risk to pets and livestock. The following safety tips are recommended:

  • Do not take your pet to firework displays.
  • Provide a safe area away from loud noises.
  • Do not place glow sticks or jewelry on your pet.
  • Have your pet properly identified with a microchip and/or ID tag.
  • Never use fireworks around your pet or livestock and be aware of your neighbors’ pets and livestock.

If a resident suspects illegal fireworks are being used, they can contact QCPD’s non-emergency number at 480-358-3500.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Maricopa County Jury Office warns residents of elaborate scam

The Jury Office for Maricopa County Superior Court is warning of an elaborate ruse robbing people of thousands of dollars at a time. The fraudsters typically call after hours. Then they pretend to have the Sheriff’s Office on standby to collect large fines for skipping jury duty. Jury administrator Matt Martin said the scammers are well-organized.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Police exchange late-night gunfire with man on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix exchanged gunfire with a man late Thursday and later found him wounded at a home, where they took him into custody. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday no one else was injured in the shooting near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road, in the area of the Camelback Ranch spring training complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man in custody, Mesa police seize hundreds of illegal fireworks

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say in the last two weeks, they have seized large amounts of illegal fireworks at two different locations in Mesa. The first search warrant was executed at a liquor and smoke shop near Country Club Drive and Brown Road on June 24. Police say they received an anonymous tip of the store selling illegal fireworks, which prompted the investigation. Nearly 130 prohibited fireworks worth more than $4,000 were seized from the store according to police, and charges are pending against the store's owner.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Threatened with jail time? Courts warn Arizona residents of jury service scam calls

PHOENIX — Did you get a call saying you will be arrested if you fail to appear for jury duty? If so, ignore it. The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning Arizonans that scammers are calling members of the community and threatening them they will be arrested if they fail to appear for jury service. The scammers are telling people to pay fines and fees to avoid arrest and jail time.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man with serious brain injury missing from hospital in Queen Creek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man with a traumatic brain injury who went missing on Monday, June 27. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 43-year-old Kurt “Jr” Holbrook Jr. He was last seen Monday when he was discharged from Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officer-involved shooting breaks out in Mesa after suspect flees traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Mesa after a suspect fled during a traffic stop near McLellan Road and Country Club Drive early Saturday morning. Police say an officer pulled a driver over at around 1:45 a.m. on June 2 because their car was swerving on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Firework#Police State
CBS News

Search underway for five suspects who assaulted man walking with family in Glendale on Father's Day

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19. As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead following crash in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash on July 1 in south Phoenix. The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, officers were called to the scene at around 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
Richard Urban

Fourth of July activities on tap around Pinal County

Public fireworks displays are planned throughout Pinal County on the Fourth of July, and most are part of day-long activities. · Apache Junction: The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a free volleyball tournament at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, which will be open for a free swim from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for music, games, and free watermelon at Apache Junction High School. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Click here for details.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Suspects indicted for attempting to murder Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted two men for allegedly attempting to murder a Phoenix police officer earlier this month. Aaron Luther Ware, 22, and Ahmani Deshawn Gordon, 22, have been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a gun at a structure.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle crash that also injured two other people on Friday in south Phoenix. The fatal car crash took place in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. The authorities actively responded to the location at about 1:00 p.m. [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting with Mesa police on Friday

PHOENIX — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting with Mesa police on Friday was identified and booked on multiple charges, authorities said. Paul Newman, 54, faces multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting from the incident that took place around 9:30 p.m. near University Drive and 80th Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Laxatives swapped with anti-depressants at north Scottsdale Walmart

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say they are investigating a drug tampering incident involving over-the-counter laxatives at a Walmart in north Scottsdale that left at least one person sick. The incident happened on June 28 at a Walmart located near the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive. Scottsdale Police say they responded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Lake deaths come as a ‘mixture of circumstances’

When it comes to accidents out on the open water, the public can often fall back on alcohol as being a cause, according to Sgt. Jason Gilchrist. But Gilchrist said “there have been a mixture of circumstances that have occurred” to cause the seven casualties at Lake Pleasant thus far in 2022.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
557
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy