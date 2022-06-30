Bomb threats called into Craven, Lenoir community colleges Thursday among other schools in state

Bomb threats were called into two community colleges in eastern North Carolina late Thursday morning. Several other bomb threats were also called into schools in other parts of the state.

Officials with Craven Community College say they received word from the Craven County Sheriff's Office of the bomb threat around 11:45 a.m. The school was evacuated and the threat lasted 45 minutes, according to Holly Desrosier, Craven Community College spokeswoman.

Desrosier said that the college was cleared of the threat by 12:30 p.m.and was back to regular activities.

In Kinston, Lenoir Community College also received word of a bomb threat related to the school library at 11:39 a.m. Thursday. The college was evacuated as a precaution and the threat was cleared around 1 p.m., according to Richy Huneycutt, LCC spokeswoman.

"We got a call that law enforcement was on our campus because of a bomb threat made to the library and the call came through the 911 center," Huneycutt said. "The library has been searched and no bomb or suspicious packages were located."

The school notified the State Bureau of Investigation. The library will remain closed for the rest of the day, said Huneycutt.

Attempts to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office were not immediately successful.

In New Hanover County, the New Hanover Sheriff's Office tweeted at 12:12 p.m. that the Cape Fear Community College campus in downtown Wilmington had been evacuated due to a telephoned bomb threat.

Elsewhere, Durham Technical Community College in Durham County released a tweet around 11 a.m. that students and staff should shelter in place after receiving a call regarding a bomb threat.

As of 2:15 p.m., none of the threats had proved credible.

