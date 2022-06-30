Tim Allen Said The New “Lightyear” Movie Has “Nothing To Do” With His Original Character

Related
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia
Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors
Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
The Real Reason 'Lightyear' Is Banned In 14 Countries
In 1995, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen transformed into the talking toys that we now know as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. More than two decades later, their legacy lives on. The latest installment in the Toy Story franchise is set to release on June 17 and the nostalgia is real.
Tim Allen Knows Why Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flopped: It Has “No Relationship, No Connection” To ‘Toy Story’
Weeks after his friend Patricia Heaton shared her own heated take, Tim Allen is breaking his silence on Disney’s new Lightyear film. The actor, who starred as Buzz Lightyear in multiple Toy Story films since originating the role in the first 1995 movie, said he doesn’t see any traces of his character in Chris Evans‘ new rendering of Buzz.
Cara Delevingne Left an Interview After She Was Told She Seemed ‘a Bit Irritated’
During a live TV interview, Cara Delevingne bristled at the anchors questioning her. Her humor was misinterpreted, but that didn't change public perception.
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
Tom Cruise Spotted With New Mystery Woman At Adele Concert, Dumped By Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise has been spotted with a new mystery woman at Adele's concert in Hyde Park, London on Friday. Mission Impossible star was seen with the mystery brunette at the park. The Maverick actor was spotted walking with the unknown woman, who wore a pink sweater and flared trousers.
Chris Pratt Finally Breaks Silence Anti-LGBTQ Controversy that Got Him 'Canceled'
I think a lot of us can agree that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable celebrities in Hollywood which is why it's extremely baffling how the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor ended up on the "cancel culture" hitlist several years back. click to...
“PIXAR should be embarassed”: Promo art confuses the heck out of “Toy Story” fans headed to see PIXAR’s “Lightyear”
New promotional art created ahead of the release of PIXAR’s Lightyear packs a little heart and a lot of nostalgia for Toy Story fanatics counting down the days to the release of the new film, but it’s also enraging some fans and confusing the heck out of others.
Chris Evans apologised to James Brolin for killing his son in Endgame
Chris Evans is currently promoting Lightyear, a movie in which Buzz must face his foe – the Evil Emperor Zurg, played by James Brolin. But of course, this is not the first time that Evans has faced off against a Brolin, having battled James’ son Josh who plays Thanos, in Avengers: Endgame.
Elizabeth Olsen Revealed That She's Been Married To Husband Robbie Arnett Way Longer Than Anyone Knew
"I just never talked about it."
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown, Russo Brothers Team Up on New Netflix Movie
A new Netflix sci-fi movie starring Stranger Things megastar Millie Bobby Brown and helmed by Marvel Studios directing duo the Russo Brothers is on the way. The Electric State adapts a 2018 illustrated novel by Tales From the Loop author Simon Stålenhag, according to Netflix. The movie is set...
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Threaten to Cancel Their Netflix Subscriptions if Steve Dies
As 'Stranger Things' Season 4 barrels toward its conclusion, fans are worried Steve Harrington won't make it, and they're threatening to revolt if he dies.
Tim Allen Gives His Brutally Honest Thoughts on New Lightyear Movie
Watch: Lightyear: Chris Evans Honors Tim Allen's Legacy. Tim Allen is sharing how he really feels about the new Lightyear movie. "I've stayed out of this," he said during a June 29 interview with Extra. "We talked about this many years ago…but the brass that did the first four movies is not this. It's a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies."
John Lennon Revealed The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Criticized the Hare Krishna Movement
John Lennon revealed the critical reception of his songs partially inspired the lyrics of The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus."
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Got Real About His "Surreal" Married Life
"We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."
Tim Allen Distances Himself from ‘Lightyear’: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem to Have Any Connection to the Toy’
Click here to read the full article. At long last, the actor who played Buzz Lightyear the toy has spoken out about the movie that the toy was based on. In a new interview with Extra, Tim Allen broke his silence on “Lightyear,” the new Pixar film that sees Chris Evans (sort of) taking over as the iconic space ranger that Allen voiced in four “Toy Story” movies. Allen, who will next be seen in “The Santa Clause” on Disney+, made it clear that “Lightyear” is entirely separate from “Toy Story.” “The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this because it...
WATCH: Disney goes full throttle with LGBT representation in Baymax
Disney appears to be standing firm on its representation of LGBT characters with its new show Baymax.
10 Jordan Peele Movies And TV Shows And Where To Watch Them
When it comes to modern moviemakers, one who's talked about a lot is Jordan Peele. While there have been some amazing directors who are legendary for so many reasons, such as Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese, Jordan Peele is slowly working his way up there as one of the best directors in Hollywood right now.
Christian Bale reveals two major Marvel characters were cut from Thor: Love and Thunder
Despite being cut, the Gorr actor says the deleted scenes were "beautiful"
