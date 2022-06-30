ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Said The New “Lightyear” Movie Has “Nothing To Do” With His Original Character

 2 days ago

Tim Allen is talking for the first time about Disney Pixar's latest film, Lightyear , starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6ts9_0gR81uzp00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

Tim has voiced Buzz Lightyear throughout the entire Toy Story movie franchise, so when fans heard he was being replaced by Chris, some of them weren't too happy about it.

Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?

@PatriciaHeaton 03:48 PM - 14 Jun 2022

And for the most part, Tim has remained silent about the new film, but now he's speaking out. During a recent interview with Extra , Tim revealed why he removed himself from the Lightyear conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVk0i_0gR81uzp00
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

“The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do [with my character],” Tim told Extra .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8Yiu_0gR81uzp00
Handout / Getty Images

Tim originally thought they were creating a live-action movie with "real humans," adding, "What a fun movie that would be." But he then learned the team behind the first four Toy Story films was not working on Lightyear .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRfiu_0gR81uzp00
Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

“There’s really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody,” Tim said. "It's a wonderful story. It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ1Di_0gR81uzp00
Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tim went on to mention that he enjoys films with a major plot. There was always a big adventure in the middle of every Toy Story film, but he felt Lightyear lacked a big adventure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MooIC_0gR81uzp00
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It just seems kind of...I don't know," Tim said. "There's no connection. I just wish there was a better connection [to the toy]."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXIg1_0gR81uzp00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

To hear more from Tim, watch the full Extra interview .

And if you've seen Lightyear , tell us what you thought of the movie in the comments below!

