Santa Clarita, CA

COC Awarded $372,000 Rising Scholars Grant

By College of the Canyons
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege of the Canyons has been awarded a $372,000 Rising Scholars Network grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to increase services provided to justice-involved students. The funds will allow the college to create an on-campus program for justice-impacted students to serve as a counterpart to the...

Abigail Alvidrez Receives Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award

Abigail Alvidrez, of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, was recently named the recipient of the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award. The awards luncheon, hosted by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, was held June 12 at Hyatt Regency Valencia and attracted a sold-out crowd of 180 attendees.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beverlypress.com

LAUSD reaches labor agreement

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho announced on June 22 that the district has reached a two-year tentative agreement with its labor partners to continue to provide health and welfare benefits to more than 95,000 employees and retirees. “As I shared during the recent Los Angeles Unified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wilk, Valladares Secure Millions of Dollars in Funding for Bridge to Home SCV

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita and California State Asssemblymember Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita have announced they have secured $3 million in funding from the 2022-2023 state budget for construction of the new Bridge to Home Santa Clarita Valley facility. Established 25 years ago, the Bridge to Home non-profit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
knock-la.com

Despite Voter Approval, LA County Has Slow Rolled Measure J Implementation

In 2020, Los Angeles County voted Measure J into law with 57% of the county in support. The historic measure advocated for a major county budget shift, reallocating money away from the carceral system (jails, prisons, etc.) and directly toward community-based organizations (CBOs) and county resources. Per the measure, 10% of the county’s unrestricted funding would go toward community services annually, reaching $1 billion in funding by June 30, 2024.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Friday COVID Roundup: Safety Measures Recommended for Fourth of July Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 7,324 new cases countywide and 251 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,344, county case totals to 3,125,299 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 81,694, with 480 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County May Return to Indoor Masking Requirements

The L.A. County Health Department is continuing to track the impact of the pandemic in LA County, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels framework and the County’s Early Alert Signals. Currently, the county remains at the CDC designated COVID-19 Medium Community Level. However,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
July 7: Santa Clara Watershed Committee Expected to Approve Strategic Plan

The Santa Clara Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Clara River Watershed Area is located in northwest Los Angeles County and drains west into Ventura County, where it eventually empties into the Pacific Ocean. The main watercourse through this watershed area is the Santa Clara River. Municipalities that fall within the boundaries of this Watershed Area are Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
City of Santa Clarita Galleries Welcome Three New Exhibits in July

Get an understanding of the complexity of art as you explore three new exhibits coming to city of Santa Clarita galleries in July. Textiles, photography and acrylics will give you a glimpse not only into the artists’ perspective on the world but also the passion and care put into the creation of each piece.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Jerry and Maury Feingold, of Claremont, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7. They marked the occasion by hosting a family dinner that included each of their three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Their wedding ceremony and reception took place July 7, 1962 at the Temple of Aaron...
CLAREMONT, CA
LAUSD’s first female school police chief unexpectedly retires

Chief Leslie Ramirez retires Thursday, June 30, a year and a half after making history as the first woman to permanently head the Los Angeles School Police Department. Former LASPD chief Steven Zipperman will return as interim chief Friday, the department confirmed. Ramirez’s departure is the third time in as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gascón recall drive makes final signature push

The Recall George Gascón campaign is in its final push to collect as many signatures as possible to meet Wednesday’s deadline to submit them to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office. On June 15, the campaign announced it had surpassed 566,857 signatures collected, or 10% of registered voters...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
JULY 1, 2022, LOW-INCOME TENANTS PROTECTED FOR NONPAYMENT OF RENT

Eligible LA County Renters Must Notify Their Landlord. Starting today July 1st , low-income tenants throughout LA County will regain protections from eviction if they can’t pay rent due to COVID-19. Low-income households in Los Angeles County will be protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent under Phase II of the County’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The 11 Best Swap Meets And Flea Markets In Los Angeles In 2022

With the glitz and the glamor often associated with L.A., it’s hard to imagine going shopping anywhere without spending your life savings. Not everything you buy there needs to be new or designer, though. There are plenty of ways to complement your wardrobe or your home that’s chic and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

