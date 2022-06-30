Report: USC And UCLA Joining Big 10 In 2024

Another realignment bombshell dropped this afternoon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

PITTSBURGH -- Less than a decade removed from the last round of conference realignment that decimated the Big 12 and Big East and sent the Pitt Panthers scrambling for the welcome arms of the ACC, another major shake-up to the landscape of college sports is imminent.

Just as the Panthers ditched the declining football prowess of the Big East for the more lucrative money available in the Power Five ACC, USC and UCLA are ditching the Pac 12 for the richer and more powerful Big 10, according to a report from Jon Wilner of Pac 12 Hotline. The move has not yet been finalized but is expected to happen as soon as 2024.

This moves come on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma's announcement that they will move to the SEC in 2025. As a result, the Big 12 and Pac 12 appear to primed for self-destruction, with two of their most prominent football-playing schools set to depart.

This is almost certainly not the only move that will be made by the biggest football-playing schools in America. The Pac-12 and Big 12 have beed decimated and the remaining schools that sit below the blue bloods and national powers will be left to find new, sustainable homes.

The future of college athletics, particularly football, has never been more uncertain.

