Report: USC And UCLA Joining Big 10 In 2024

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

Another realignment bombshell dropped this afternoon.

PITTSBURGH -- Less than a decade removed from the last round of conference realignment that decimated the Big 12 and Big East and sent the Pitt Panthers scrambling for the welcome arms of the ACC, another major shake-up to the landscape of college sports is imminent.

Just as the Panthers ditched the declining football prowess of the Big East for the more lucrative money available in the Power Five ACC, USC and UCLA are ditching the Pac 12 for the richer and more powerful Big 10, according to a report from Jon Wilner of Pac 12 Hotline. The move has not yet been finalized but is expected to happen as soon as 2024.

This moves come on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma's announcement that they will move to the SEC in 2025. As a result, the Big 12 and Pac 12 appear to primed for self-destruction, with two of their most prominent football-playing schools set to depart.

This is almost certainly not the only move that will be made by the biggest football-playing schools in America. The Pac-12 and Big 12 have beed decimated and the remaining schools that sit below the blue bloods and national powers will be left to find new, sustainable homes.

The future of college athletics, particularly football, has never been more uncertain.

abc27 News

Penn State statements on USC & UCLA joining Big Ten

(Editor’s note: Penn State University press release) STATE COLLEGE, Pa — The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously (Thursday) to admit the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
voiceofmotown.com

RUMOR: Four New Schools Could Be Headed to the Big 12 Conference

Morgantown, West Virginia – The world of college sports has been turned upside down this past week and things are about to get even more wild in the coming days!. USC and UCLA recently announced that they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten Conference, and it appears that the PAC-12 could quickly dissolve after losing two of its most valuable pieces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia’s Next Big Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – The landscape of college athletics is rapidly changing and conferences are scrambling to stay relevant and/or alive. Although West Virginia has a relatively comfortable, secure spot in the new Big 12 Conference, other options will likely open up for the Mountaineers in the very near future.
Talented Wide Receiver Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – To say that Neal Brown and his coaching staff have been on a roll lately is a major understatement! West Virginia gained another commitment moments ago when Elijah Caldwell pledged to play for the Mountaineers!. Caldwell, a 6’1 wide receiver from Rock Hill, South Carolina,...
VIDEO! Matt Randza: from touchdowns to home runs, meet a Titan playing on 2 fields

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Rising junior Matt Randza has scored touchdowns for the Titan Football squad and hit home runs for Westminster's baseball team. The two-sport athlete from Beaver County studies early childhood education.b He's a wide receiver for the football team. In the baseball uniform he plays the outfield. We sent reporter Savion Baker to the baseball field this spring to find what Randza loves more, baseball or football?
Donatos eyes Pennsylvania for growth

Donatos has set a goal to open 10 to 15 locations in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area. This comes after brand partner Red Robin Gourmet Burgers began serving Donatos pizza in nine of their Pittsburgh restaurants in May, according to a press release. In addition to targeting expansion in Pittsburgh, Youngstown...
Record U.S. Bad Beat Poker Jackpot Now At Stake At Rivers Pittsburgh

Scott Vinnacombe understands poker better than your average player. He’s a dealer, after all, in Wind Creek Bethlehem’s poker room, in addition to playing serious cash games elsewhere with hopes of besting other competitors in Texas hold ‘em. But seated at a table with six other players...
Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
Mayor Ed Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday announced that he has appointed Zeke Rediker as executive advisor on legal policy. Rediker, of Squirrel Hill, will advise the mayor’s office on policy matters. “His knowledge of government issues will be a valuable asset to the city and I know he will...
Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PHOTOS: UPMC Topping Off Ceremony

UPMC Mercy Topping Off Ceremony photo gallery The final beam was put into place today to celebrate the end of this phase of construction at the UPMC Mercy Pavilion. (WPXI/WPXI)
