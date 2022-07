In his NBA Summer League debut for the Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray looked like, well, Keegan Murray. Expectations were high for Murray heading into this Summer League. While the game does not matter in the grand scheme of things, the NBA has a narrative-driven media cycle. Since Sacramento picked him, fans around the league immediately questioned the selection with Purdue guard Jaden Ivey still on the board. Unfair or not, the “meaningless” Summer League games actually play a massive role in how the narrative of Murray on the Kings spins. His debut against Golden State is a significant first step in proving...

