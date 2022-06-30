‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect.

Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits.

Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Sept. 9, 2020

Visited on June 24

Committed on June 30

Other notable offers

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Iowa State

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oregon

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Social media

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1