‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes
It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect.
Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits.
Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Rivals
|5
|14
|1
|1
|ESPN
|5
|6
|1
|2
|On3 Recruiting
|4
|31
|1
|4
|247 Composite
|5
|10
|1
|2
Vitals
|Hometown
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Projected Position
|OT
|Height
|6-7
|Weight
|330
|Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Sept. 9, 2020
- Visited on June 24
- Committed on June 30
Other notable offers
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Florida State
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- LSU
- Miami
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- USC
Social media
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
