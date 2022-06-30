ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YESf_0gR81hlc00

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect.

Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits.

Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 7 1 1
Rivals 5 14 1 1
ESPN 5 6 1 2
On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4
247 Composite 5 10 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa
Projected Position OT
Height 6-7
Weight 330
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Sept. 9, 2020
  • Visited on June 24
  • Committed on June 30

Other notable offers

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Florida State
  • Georgia
  • Iowa State
  • LSU
  • Miami
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Penn State
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Texas A&M
  • USC

Social media

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten expansion: Top 5 ideal candidates for the next move

The world of college football was thrown into a frenzy on Thursday with the “alliance” seemingly breaking by USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That move won’t come until 2024, which is before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t shaking things to its core. Ironically, James Franklin was in contention for the USC job up until the end so in reality, it appears he can’t escape the Big Ten. Why would you want to though? The traditions and imagery that college football gives us each fall is centralized in the Big Ten....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State coach James Franklin releases statement on Big Ten's additions of USC, UCLA

USC and UCLA are the latest shift in the realignment of conferences in college athletics. The southern California programs will take their brand to the northeast to compete with the best that the Big Ten has to offer. While it struck a massive blow to the Pac-12, it adds plenty of new pedigree to the conference along with its fourteen other members. One of those members is Penn State whose head football coach, James Franklin, had thoughts to share on the additions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Definition of overachieving’: Big Ten coaches sound off on the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes anonymously

Sure, the preseason All-American and All-Big Ten lists give fans a great indication of the type of talent each roster has heading into any given season. Those are great media fodder when comparing teams’ rosters, too. Still, one of my favorite pieces of each offseason is getting a look into what the coaches have to say anonymously about each program. Athlon Sports’ annual magazine delivers on that front each and every offseason and 2022 is no different. Regardless of where you might rank them, the Big Ten has a collection of some of the finest coaches in all of college football. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

4-star EDGE Rico Walker announces top 5 schools

Hickory (N.C.) four-star EDGE Rico Walker has named Auburn, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and. Walker is the No. 175 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an On3...
AUBURN, AL
