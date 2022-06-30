Man hurt after stabbing in downtown Portland

Scotty, who likes high heels and doesn't speak much, was attacked while he napped under a tree in the street; a suspect has been arrested. An elderly homeless man with a penchant for high heels and women's clothing was stabbed multiple times as he slept outside on Monday night, June 27. "Scotty," as he is known, is still alive and being treated at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He has been a regular at meals at Blanchet House of Hospitality in Old Town. Portland police made an arrest on Wednesday, June 29, after photos of the suspect were distributed...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO