Portland, OR

Man hurt after stabbing in downtown Portland

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A person was seriously hurt after a stabbing in downtown Portland on...

katu.com

kptv.com

Person pulled from apartment fire with serious burns in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was pulled from a southeast Portland apartment with serious injuries in a fire on Friday night, Portland Fire & Rescue said. PF&R said just before 10 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to an apartment building at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, a heavy fuel smell caused them to call for an investigator.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man shot Friday at Gresham MAX station dies, police say

The man who was shot at a Gresham MAX station on Friday morning has died, according to reports. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Friday on the westbound platform of the MAX stop near 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. The shooter fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Stabbed in heels: Homeless Portland cross dresser attacked in his sleep

Scotty, who likes high heels and doesn't speak much, was attacked while he napped under a tree in the street; a suspect has been arrested. An elderly homeless man with a penchant for high heels and women's clothing was stabbed multiple times as he slept outside on Monday night, June 27. "Scotty," as he is known, is still alive and being treated at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He has been a regular at meals at Blanchet House of Hospitality in Old Town. Portland police made an arrest on Wednesday, June 29, after photos of the suspect were distributed...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot At 162nd Avenue Max Station

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was shot early Friday morning at the MAX station at Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition or identity. Two men were on the westbound platform when one of them shot the...
kptv.com

1 person injured in shooting at Gresham MAX station

Gresham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning. Clark-Cowlitz fire officials talk safety ahead of 4th of July weekend. As many prepare to celebrate and have fun this 4th of July weekend, officials want to remind everyone to stay safe. Fallen St. Paul firefighter honored...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Victim in Gresham MAX station shooting has died, Gresham P.D. says

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department has confirmed a man shot early Friday morning has died. Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a TriMet station in the 16100 block of East Burnside Street. Police said two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one shot the other. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Police declare 'unlawful assembly' after group marches in N. Portland

Police declared an unlawful assembly in North Portland on Friday night after a group marched through the Piedmont neighborhood damaging property and breaking windows. The group started gathering Friday evening in Peninsula Park, and about 50 people started marching at roughly 10:30 p.m. Portland Police quickly declared the march an...
PORTLAND, OR
thebrockvoice.com

Three dead following collision near Beaverton

Three people are dead and two others, including a child, suffered serious injuries following a collision south of Beaverton Friday (July 1). While few details have been released, the two-vehicle collision occurred on Lake Ridge Road (Regional Road 23). Police say two men and a woman have all been pronounced...
BEAVERTON, OR

