ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling

By MAYSOON KHAN
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z42RB_0gR80Rd500
Gun Control New York New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado ,left, greets legislators before presiding over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) (Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York lawmakers plan to vote Thursday on legislation seeking to limit the proliferation of firearms in public after the Supreme Court gutted the state's century-old handgun licensing law.

The state is overhauling its rules for carrying guns after the court decided that ordinary citizens had a right to arm themselves in public for self-defense, something the state limited in the past mostly to people working in law enforcement or security.

New rules being rushed through an emergency session of the Legislature would allow many more gun owners to apply for a license to carry a concealed weapon, but would seek to set new restrictions on where firearms can be carried.

Lawmakers and Hochul’s staff were still hammering out specifics Thursday afternoon, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat from Brooklyn, said.

“We’re continuing to have serious discussions because the implications are hard to overstate. We want to ensure we are doing this in a constitutional way, in a way that comports with the court’s opinion,” Myrie said at a press conference in New York’s State Capitol. “We’re just trying to close the loop on some details.”

One provision, proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, would ban people from carrying firearms into places of business unless owners put up signage saying guns are welcome.

New York would be the first state to pass such a rule, according to David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at Giffords Law Center. In states where carrying guns is more common, businesses that want to keep guns out are usually required to post signs indicating weapons aren’t allowed.

New York would also set new requirements for obtaining a handgun permit, including mandating 15 hours of in-person fire range training. The Legislature is also primed to enact new rules around firearm storage in homes and vehicles.

Gun advocate groups are critical of the new proposed restrictions, saying some of them infringe on the rights upheld by the Supreme Court.

Hochul and fellow Democrats also plan on compiling a list of “sensitive places” where the average person will be banned from carrying firearms, including hospitals, schools and public transportation.

Other provisions require background checks for all purchases of ammunition for guns that require a permit, and bar people with a history of dangerous behavior from getting handgun permits.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Times Square a Gun-Free Zone Under NY's Overhauled New Handgun Rules

New York’s legislature approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

LIST: Where New York is poised to ban concealed guns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s restrictive gun laws, Democratic state lawmakers are on the verge of making it nearly geographically impossible to lawfully carry a concealed weapon, especially in New York City. The State Assembly and Senate have come up with a list of “sensitive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

New York City Speed Cameras Coming Online 24/7 Next Month

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city's speed cameras will be operating 24 hours a day starting August 1. Adams made the announcement Thursday afternoon alongside Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Overnight and weekend crashes have become far too prevalent in recent years, and we are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
alachuachronicle.com

REFORM Alliance thanks Governor DeSantis, Senator Keith Perry for their work on bipartisan criminal justice reforms that go into effect tomorrow

Press release from REFORM Alliance and the Florida Safety Coalition. New York, NY – REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit organization founded by award-winning recording artist Meek Mill; Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin; entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter; and other leaders across business, philanthropy, and entertainment, announced today that new reforms to the Sunshine State’s criminal justice system will go into effect Friday, July 1st.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Rights#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Democrat#Giffords L
cityandstateny.com

What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?

Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Gov. Hochul Announces New York State Police Seized More Than 600 Guns

Within the first six months of 2022, New York State Police seized 98 percent more guns than the prior year. Governor Kathy Hochul released the figures during a recent press conference. Following a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Gov. Hochul, who just won the Democratic primary for Governor, spoke about the increase in seizures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn Railed Against Brooklyn’s Democratic Machine. Then She Became It.

This article was originally published on Jul 1 at 1:07pm EDT by THE CITY. Sign up here to get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning. In January 2020, Rodneyse Bichotte stood before a spread of tables inside a nondescript brick building close to Brooklyn’s eastern shoreline, beaming at the people who had just voted to make her head of the borough’s Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Eric Adams announces new $2.5 million DNA gun unit to speed up testing

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced a new $2.5 million unit at the city medical examiner’s office that he said will cut DNA analysis in gun crimes in half. The DNA Gun Crimes Unit will be staffed by 24 newly hired forensics scientists whose work will provide results within 30 days instead of the 60 days or more the analyses now take, he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Yes, voter fraud does exist

Voter fraud has been around since the creation of democracy, but that doesn’t make it right or mean we should allow it to continue or expand. Free and fair elections are the foundation of any free, self-governing country. Without them, you have nothing except the tyranny imposed by those who successfully manipulate the electoral process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy