TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple will be hosting the 24th annual H-E-B All-American 4th of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show this Monday!. The event will take place at Crossroads Park, located at 1020 Research Parkway. It will feature live music by the Brodie Lane Band, and will also have arts, crafts and food vendors. This event is free and open to the public.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO