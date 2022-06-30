ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Extremely complex’ nature of Derby sale adds further delay to takeover of club

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFVK2_0gR7z2pA00

The “extremely complex” nature of Derby’s sale has caused another delay to the takeover by local property developer David Clowes.

A deal was expected to be concluded on Thursday but the joint administrators said due to the “multitude of documents” which need to be signed off meant the process was taking longer.

“The joint administrators, EFL, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd and their advisors have worked throughout the day to resolve the small numbers of outstanding issues in order to complete this extremely complex transaction,” said a statement from Quantuma.

“All parties acknowledge the frustration caused by these further delays and would like to thank supporters for their ongoing patience, as we collectively continue to work towards finalising this transaction.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wacky racers descend on Alexandra Palace for soapbox challenge

Amateur racers from around the world have donned wacky costumes to take part in Red Bull’s Soapbox Race. Thousands of spectators descended on Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday to witness the annual event. Around 70 teams of amateur drivers and crews were tasked with creating homemade non-motorised soapboxes...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Lumenators create artwork at the Giant’s Causeway

Hundreds of people have taken part in an artwork at one of Northern Ireland’s best known beauty spots. Lumenators, carrying a low impact Geolight designed by Siemens, gathered at the Giant’s Causeway at dusk on Saturday for the third Northern Ireland event for Green Space Dark Skies. The...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Drivers warned supermarket fuel giants have lost ‘appetite’ to cut prices

Supermarket fuel retailers have stopped cutting pump prices to encourage customers into their stores, motorists were warned.Drivers are continuing to be hit by rising fuel prices despite a dip in wholesale costs.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates “the biggest retailers’ resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded”.Rather than passing on some of the savings they...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#Derby
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

England second row Jonny Hill escapes citing for shoving Australia rival

England second row Jonny Hill has escaped a citing for shoving an Australian opponent in the face in Saturday’s first Test defeat. Hill forcefully struck Darcy Swain with the palms of both hands early in the match as part of an on-field feud with the Wallabies lock that reached boiling point in the 34th minute.
WORLD
newschain

Prescott thrilled with Alpinista as Arc bid now looms large

All roads lead to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Alpinista after Sir Mark Prescott’s prolific mare extended her winning run to six on her belated reappearance at Saint-Cloud. The daughter of Frankel won each of her five starts in 2021 including a hat-trick of Group One...
WORLD
newschain

Grand slam greats mark Wimbledon Centre Court centenary

Wimbledon’s Centre Court has erupted with singing, crying and rapturous applause as tennis fans saw grand slam greats from across the decades stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the hallowed grass. Twenty-six previous champions including Sir Andy Murray, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King waved to ecstatic spectators in a...
TENNIS
newschain

Making famous Wimbledon queue partly virtual ‘a disastrous idea’

Tennis superfans who camp overnight for entry to Wimbledon have said making the famous queue partly virtual next year is “a disastrous idea”. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has said it is considering making its queue for on-the-day premium tickets partly digital after a marked dip in attendance this year.
TENNIS
newschain

McConnell eyeing Stewards’ Cup with Coachello

John McConnell is likely to give his exciting new French recruit Coachello his debut for the yard in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. The four-year-old won five of his nine races in France, including a Listed race at ParisLongchamp, and has arrived in Ireland with a rating of 106.
SPORTS
newschain

Dettori third as Sammarco wins German Derby for Schiergen

There was no joy for Frankie Dettori as So Moonstruck had to settle for third behind Sammarco in a thrilling finish to the IDEE 153rd Deutsches Derby at Hamburg on Sunday. The Italian was looking for his second win in the German Classic having ridden Temporal to victory in 1991, but it was Bauyrzhan Murzabayev aboard Sammarco who landed the spoils to hand trainer Peter Schiergen his sixth victory in the race.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy