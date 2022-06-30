ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who sold gun to Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker pleads guilty to gun charge

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEYVILLE, Texas - The 32-year-old man who sold a gun to a terrorist who then used it to hold hostages at a Colleyville synagogue pleaded guilty to a federal firearm crime. Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Thursday. He faces up to...

www.fox4news.com

CBS DFW

The Colony man arrested for terroristic threat against Supreme Court

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man from The Colony has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the Supreme Court.Mikeal Deshawn Archambault tweeted he was going to kill the justices after their decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade last week.The tweet, since deleted, said: "I'm finna [sic] everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47."Copies of the tweet quickly spread online, but Archambault's account appears to have been deleted since then.A police spokesman said the department received a phone call from the FBI, alerting them to the tweet and saying they thought the suspect lived in The Colony.Officers went to check his apartment, but Archambault was not there.The department's criminal investigative division and the FBI worked to get a warrant and arrested Archambault on June 26.He was taken to the Denton County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000.
THE COLONY, TX
wbap.com

Update: ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT: HALTOM CITY Multiple victims, possibly 2 officers.

The Haltom City Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 5300 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North. This is an active call and details surrounding the initial 9-1-1 call have not yet been released. We do know that officers were called to the location just before 7:00pm this evening and an officer involved shooting occurred.
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

3 officers injured, 2 civilians killed in Haltom City shooting, police say

HALTOM CITY, Texas - After a manhunt through a Haltom City neighborhood, police said three officers were injured and two people were killed during an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. This happened near the area of Diamond Oaks Drive in Haltom City. Multiple police departments were on scene, including Fort Worth,...
HALTOM CITY, TX
WFAA

'It's dangerous, and it's also a crime' | Texas safety officials warn teens shooting people with Orbeez guns

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns. In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

BLUE MOUND, Texas - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie. Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole. He was arrested and charged...
BLUE MOUND, TX
The Associated Press

Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth, Texas, police officer, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday gave Timothy Huff, 36, a life sentence without possibility of parole in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Texas house candidate indicted on felony charge by Collin County jury

A former McKinney City Council member and current Dallas police officer who recently won a primary race for Texas House District 61 was indicted by a Collin County jury for a felony charge and was placed on administrative leave by the Dallas Police Department. Collin County court records indicate Frederick...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Alexander Carillo IDed as suspect in Dallas shooting of Sebastian Pulido

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public's help in locating a man they suspect is responsible for the April 25 shooting that left Sebastian Pulido dead.Alexander Carrillo, 19, is described as a Latin American male who is 5'7" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police said not to approach him if you know his whereabouts and instead call 911.On April 25, Sebastian Pulido, 22, was found with gun shot wounds shortly after 10 p.m. at 2235 Harding Street. He was transported to an area hospital, but died of his injuries three days later.Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.   
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX

