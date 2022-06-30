ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, MN

Winnebago Seeks Public Comment on Body Cameras on Police Officers

 2 days ago

The Winnebago Police Department is exploring the idea of implementing body cameras...

KEYC

North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1pm Friday afternoon, the North Mankato police department responded to a crash at the intersection of Lee Blvd and Belgrade Ave. The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the motorcycle, a 54 year old lake Crystal man sustained...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

City of Fairmont asking for public’s help

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud. For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park. Officials say needed improvements include the pavement,...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
CNHI

Man's body recovered from waters of Lake Washington

LAKE WASHINGTON — A 45-year-old man apparently drowned in Lake Washington some time Thursday evening or Friday morning. Alan Jonathan Noy’s body was recovered about 30 feet from shore at about 6:40 a.m. Friday, a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies had...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMT

Search on for teen missing in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. The Waseca Police Department says Maria Magana-Torres, 16, left her home Monday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. Investigators say they think she is still in the Waseca area. Anyone with information...
WASECA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $4 million statewide for similar projects. Mankato Planning Commission considering proposal for indoor golf facility. Updated: 4 hours ago. Mankato’s Planning Commission is considering a request for a conditional use permit for an indoor golf and entertainment venue. Mankato...
KDHL AM 920

Big Crowd Welcomes New Owner to Longtime Owatonna Business

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used Tuesday's Business After Hours event to act as a chance to "officially welcome new owner to the long-established, Kottke Jewelers" in downtown Owatonna. Lauren Kozelka took over as owner of the 100-year-old business earlier this year, saying it "fulfilled a lifelong...
OWATONNA, MN

