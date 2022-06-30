ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Actuator: Fulfillment automation, drone swaps and moon mining

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter managing to stave off COVID for the past couple of years, it’s fitting that I get to write about our fulfillment panel through the brain fog, as a strong case can be made that the category has benefited from pandemic-fueled automation more than any other. It also...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon Shows Off New Warehouse Robots, Including One That Moves Independently

Move over, Astro. There are some new robots on the block, and they'll live inside Amazon warehouses. On Wednesday, the company offered a glimpse of its latest in-house robot workers that perform transport and sorting duties. Proteus, for example, is Amazon's "first fully autonomous mobile robot" and looks like a...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A USB standard for satellites? Slingshot 1 takes to orbit to test one

To say it’s “USB for space” is reductive… but not wrong. The team at the Aerospace Corporation that designed the new system makes the comparison itself, noting that the military has made several attempts to create just this with the Space Plug-and-Play Architecture (SPA), which became the Modular Open Network ARCHitecture (MONARCH), and the Common Payload Interface Standard (CoPaIS). But the approaches haven’t taken off the way, say, the Cubesat standard has — which, by the way, Aerospace also pioneered.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Marketing automation startup Retail Rocket nabs $24M for expansion

New York-based SailPlay had raised $3.3 million prior to the acquisition. Founded in 2013 by Leonid Shangin and Yakov Filippenko, the company offered services to collect customer data and leverage it to create games, texts and tasks designed to encourage repeat business. As for Retail Rocket, it launched in 2012,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Moon#Robot#Automate#Mining Companies#United States Labor#Locus Robotics#Boston Dynamics
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Mars Wants to Turn M&Ms into NFTs

Candymaker Mars Inc. has filed for an NFT trademark for its M&M brand, the latest food company hoping to bring its product into the metaverse. Trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis shared the news of the application Friday (June 24) on Twitter, saying that the application involves “NFTs and digital tokens, virtual candy and snacks.”
FOOD & DRINKS
TechCrunch

Amazon agrees to drop Prime cancellation ‘dark patterns’ in Europe

The coordinated complaints about Amazon’s confusing and convoluted cancellation process for Prime were announced back in April 2021 — so it’s taken just over a year for the e-commerce giant to agree to change its ways. Following the engagement with EU regulators, the Commission said today that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
SPY

DJI Mini 3 Pro Review: The Entry-Level Drone Finally Grows Up

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Setup: Ditch the Smartphone Design: Still Just as Compact Controls: A Cinch to Pilot Camera: More Than Enough Safety: Fly Confidently Battery: Surprisingly Good Our Verdict So Should You Buy it? How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? DJI’s grasp on the drone market has yet to loosen, and with the availability of its latest drone, it simply means even more variety for consumers. The DJI Mini 3 Pro flys under the FAA’s 250...
ELECTRONICS
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

China’s new Mars images show off the country’s robust (but secretive) space program

Just this week, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) released a series of high-resolution images of Mars taken by its Tianwen-1 spacecraft, which arrived at the red planet in February 2021 and has been orbiting it ever since. Over the course of more than 1,300 orbits, Tianwen-1 has photographed the entire planet in extreme detail, from the icy south pole to the 2,485-mile-long Valles Marineris canyon to the 59,055-foot-tall shield volcano Ascraeus Mons.
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

Tracking Klarna’s plunging valuation

Welp, I had a whole other topic planned for my intro today and then the Klarna news hit. In case you missed it, on July 1, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Swedish buy now, pay later behemoth and upstart bank is reportedly raising $650 million at a $6.5 billion valuation, giving new meaning to the phrase “down round.” The news was shocking, to say the least. Why, you ask? Well, in June of 2021, Klarna was valued at $45.6 billion after closing on a $639 million round of funding — making it the highest-valued private fintech in Europe at that time.
STOCKS
CNET

Best Online Python Course for 2022

Tech companies like Apple and Amazon are hiring in droves these days, and if you're looking to switch careers, learning to code can give you the skills needed to acquire one of those new digital positions. Not only does knowing how to code open your possibilities for careers, it also gives you new opportunities to work from home. And don't worry, you don't have to leave your home to learn how to code, either: There are plenty of online coding classes available.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Crowd flow forecasting via agent-based simulations with sequential latent parameter estimation from aggregate observation

Unlike conventional crowd simulations for what-if analysis, agent-based crowd simulations for real-time applications are an emerging research topic and an important tool for better crowd managements in smart cities. Recent studies have attempted to incorporate the real-time crowd observations into crowd simulations for real-time crowd forecasting and management; however, crowd flow forecasting considering individual-level microscopic interactions, especially for large crowds, is still challenging. Here, we present a method that incorporates crowd observation data to forecast a large crowd flow, including thousands of individuals, using a microscopic agent-based model. By sequentially estimating both the crowd state and the latent parameter behind the crowd flows from the aggregate crowd density observation with the particle filter algorithm, the present method estimates and forecasts the large crowd flow using agent-based simulations that incorporate observation data. Numerical experiments, including a realistic evacuation scenario with 5000 individuals, demonstrated that the present method could successfully provide reasonable crowd flow forecasting for different crowd scenarios, even with limited information on crowd movements. These results support the feasibility of real-time crowd flow forecasting and subsequent crowd management, even for large but microscopic crowd problems.
COMPUTERS
NME

‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.8.0 will add a new relic mechanic

Developer Poncle has shared the details of Vampire Survivors‘ next update, and it includes a new relic mechanic. Update 0.8.0 is set to arrive on July 7 and will introduce a new version of the roguelike game’s fifth stage and the final relic that was planned for the original roadmap (via, PCGamesN).
VIDEO GAMES
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete digitally transforms infrastructure processes

An innovative, cloud-based enterprise software provider recently announced a partnership with St. Petersburg to help manage the city’s largest capital improvement budget in history. Founded 15 years ago, Austin-based Aurigo Software bills itself as America’s leading capital planning and construction management service. According to its website, the company oversees...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

How 2022 is shaping up to be a(nother) year of integration

Integration is key for organizations today across pretty much every technology stack they own, which is probably why it’s a major factor in Gartner’s Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022. But, there is a risk that integration has become a feature rather than an outcome we work toward, a checkbox if you will, rather than a primary goal that delivers significant and measurable value. This is especially true in security, where ‘integration’ questions have been included in every enterprise and service provider product and service RFP for the past decade or more—yet many security stacks are still poorly integrated.
TECHNOLOGY
financefeeds.com

Klever goes live with Mainnet of its native blockchain

Blockchain infrastructure provider Klever has completed the foundational development for its native layer 1 blockchain functionalities and today launches its mainnet. This marks the completion of phase 1 of Klever’s journey towards being a leading platform that makes crypto simple and ensure everyone can become part of the digital revolution.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Brands Automate Food Production, Delivery

As restaurants continue to seek out solutions for their labor challenges, many major brands are testing robotic solutions to automate the cooking process. Fast-casual Chinese restaurant chain Panda Express, which has more than 2,300 locations around the world, is the latest to join in. The company is implementing its so-called...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy