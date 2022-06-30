ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Deputies: Son arrested in Cleburne County for threatening to kill father

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hBva_0gR7yNJN00

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Cleburne County said they arrested a man for threatening to kill his father.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home Wednesday on Jerry Lane regarding the incident. Deputies said they were able to safely secure the victim.

Authorities said they remained on the scene to arrest the suspect, 41-year-old Joshua Campbell. Deputies said they later took Campbell into custody after responding to a shots fired call at the same address.

FBI, local authorities conducting investigations at multiple locations in central Arkansas

Campbell is facing charges of one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts first-degree terroristic threatening. He is currently being held at the Cleburne County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

Man killed in Lonoke County shooting

Lonoke County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Thursday night. According to the Lonoke Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of man who had been shot near Craft Lane and Jackson Road around 7:20 in the evening. After arriving on the scene, deputies...
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Cleburne County, AR
Cleburne County, AR
Crime & Safety
KATV

LRPD identifies victim of Kanis Road car crash, police still investigating

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have identified the victim of a mid-June car accident on Kanis Road. According to preliminary information obtained by police, both a Mercedes-Benz and a Dodge Avenger were traveling westbound on 12th Street around 9:15 p.m. when the driver of the Mercedes lost control and struck the Dodge resulting in both leaving the roadway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lane
whiterivernow.com

Over $82,000 worth of meth seized in Stone County

Two Mountain View residents have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth and marijuana during a large-scale drug bust, according to Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds. A release from the sheriff’s department said deputies were searching for Jennifer Mannon, 38, on a warrant for parole absconding. On June 23, deputies located Mannon at a Pitard Loop residence and placed her under arrest. The release said three bags of methamphetamine were observed in the residence.
STONE COUNTY, AR
kfdi.com

Arkansas man facing charges after four-county chase in southeast Kansas

Officials in Chautauqua County have a 37-year-old Arkansas man in custody after a chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies were chasing the motorcycle through Elk, Greenwood and Butler counties before the bike crashed on U.S. Highway 166 west of Sedan. The motorcycle collided with a pickup at that location. The rider, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The pickup driver was not hurt.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#County Jail#Central Arkansas#Nexstar Media Inc
Kait 8

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Wideman Road near the Flat Rock Road intersection in Izard County.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy