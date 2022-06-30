Deputies: Son arrested in Cleburne County for threatening to kill father
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Cleburne County said they arrested a man for threatening to kill his father.
According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home Wednesday on Jerry Lane regarding the incident. Deputies said they were able to safely secure the victim.
Authorities said they remained on the scene to arrest the suspect, 41-year-old Joshua Campbell. Deputies said they later took Campbell into custody after responding to a shots fired call at the same address.FBI, local authorities conducting investigations at multiple locations in central Arkansas
Campbell is facing charges of one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts first-degree terroristic threatening. He is currently being held at the Cleburne County Jail.
