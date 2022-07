Hundreds of the smallest penguins in the world have mysteriously washed up dead in New Zealand, leaving scientists baffled. Over 500 Eudyptula minor, popularly known as the world’s smallest penguins, have reportedly washed up dead on beaches across New Zealand in recent months. Scientists are currently baffled as to what is causing these species to die in such massive numbers for no apparent reason, however, they assume climate change is to blame. These little penguins, called koror, have been washing up on beaches on the North Island of the country since early May.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO