SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday night in Moses Moody's 2022 California Classic debut, it was the second quarter where Moody started heating up offensively after leaving early in the first to receive two stitches over his left eye. Two days later, Moody still was bandaged at Chase Center but didn't waste any time getting points on the board Tuesday in the Warriors' 94-70 loss to the Miami Heat.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO