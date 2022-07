HOUSTON – A 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old is injured after Houston police said they were shot in a vehicle at a north Houston intersection early Sunday. According to Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive near Rushcreek Drive in the Greenspoint area at around 1 a.m.

