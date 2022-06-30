SNAKES AND SAND AT HAMMOCKS BEACH STATE PARK!

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
New Delhi — A sloth bear mauled a couple to death in a forest in central India's Madhya Pradesh state last weekend and then spent hours eating their remains in a gruesome attack that wildlife conservationists say was unusual for the species. While sloth bear attacks on people are relatively common, they are not generally known to feed on human flesh.
A rare orchid that takes a decade to bloom has been spotted flowering in a remote Western Australian town. The Queen of the Sheba is one of the rarest plants on Earth and fans travel from all around the world to the bush, just outside Bremer Bay, 500km southeast of Perth, to see it.
Animals can be so loving & kind. Dolphins are smart and love to help other animals and people! Wish even more people were like that!. We must have heard lots of stories regarding dolphins rescuing people at sea. Let’s applaud the little dolphin for his amazing act of kindness.
Ape Action Africa, a non-profit committed to the preservation of endangered gorillas, chimpanzees, and apes, was founded in 1996, but their ape inhabitants are still locating new methods to surprise these experienced caregivers. Recently, Bobo, a Western Lowland Gorilla that was saved by the organization in the exact same 1996,...
Animals are recognized for having a variety of protection systems, but this does not imply they do not cooperate with one another; on the contrary, they frequently appear in touching moments that showcase just how perceptive and protective they can be. This is the tale of a herd of elephants...
When Kehau Hall set up her Airbnb glamping tent in 2014, she didn't think twice about it being roughly 10 minutes away from volcanos. She's used to their unpredictability, having lived in Hawaii since age 2 — and says she isn't threatened by them. "Years ago from my mom's...
A bizarre-looking, unidentified creature was spotted roaming outside the Texas Zoo, baffling the zoo officials. This strange-looking creature was spotted on the security camera of the Amarillo Zoo on May 21 at around 1.30 am. The zoo officials were casually checking the game cameras placed across the zoo when they chanced upon this footage.
A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
At a dock at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you wouldn’t want to take a plunge in the water. While it’s a scenic and beautiful area, there are creatures that like to stir things up near the shore. In early October, two of the world’s most lethal apex predators, a large shark, and an alligator, are seen swimming near a dock.
Yellow crazy ants are multiplying in great numbers and are marching throughout Australia, according to various local sources. The acid-spraying ants are being considered by local authorities to be an emerging major threat since the invasive ant species can destroy Australian wildlife, natural habitats, and spread nationwide. With most ant...
Snapping turtlePhoto by Donna Yarbrough on Unsplash. Snapping turtles are large freshwater turtles that are unable to withdraw their head and legs fully into their shells, and so have extremely powerful jaws that they use to defend themselves by snapping. Snapping turtles can either be the common snapping kind or alligator snapping turtle.
Officials in Thailand arrested two women at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok after they said 109 live wild animals were found in their luggage before they boarded a plane. Sathon Khong-ngern, chief of the wildlife checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport, told the Bangkok Post the animals were found Monday in two suitcases after an X-ray inspection.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.
Any casual whiskey drinker—or anyone who’s watched Mad Men protagonist Don Draper pour an afternoon drink or three in his mid-century dream office—knows the spirit is more important than the glass it’s in. Still, you might walk away from a conversation with whiskey purists believing that you need eleven different vessels to get the most out of individual varietals. This isn’t necessarily true, but if you’re interested in spirits or regularly share...
Seeing any car be restored to its former glory is always incredibly satisfying. We always wonder about people who park relatively new cars in a garage, barn, shed, etc. and let them just sit. That’s the story with this barn find GMC Sierra 1500 which is 26 years-old and sat unused for 20 years. It’s a dirty job YouTube channel Stauffer Garage shows in good detail. If you’re like us, you’ll find the process strangely soothing.
A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss. San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to...
Comments / 0