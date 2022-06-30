ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

SNAKES AND SAND AT HAMMOCKS BEACH STATE PARK!

WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the trees to the beach! Meghan explores Hammocks Beach state...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

This Tiny Newborn Animal Has No Idea How Rare He Is

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammocks Beach State Park#Snake#Park Ranger#Eastern North Carolina Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Shark Bite an Alligator In South Carolina

At a dock at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you wouldn’t want to take a plunge in the water. While it’s a scenic and beautiful area, there are creatures that like to stir things up near the shore. In early October, two of the world’s most lethal apex predators, a large shark, and an alligator, are seen swimming near a dock.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Yana Bostongirl

The Dinosaur of The Turtle World is The Alligator Snapping Turtle

Snapping turtlePhoto by Donna Yarbrough on Unsplash. Snapping turtles are large freshwater turtles that are unable to withdraw their head and legs fully into their shells, and so have extremely powerful jaws that they use to defend themselves by snapping. Snapping turtles can either be the common snapping kind or alligator snapping turtle.
AOL Corp

Snakes, armadillos, porcupines and more: Airport X-ray finds 109 live animals in luggage

Officials in Thailand arrested two women at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok after they said 109 live wild animals were found in their luggage before they boarded a plane. Sathon Khong-ngern, chief of the wildlife checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport, told the Bangkok Post the animals were found Monday in two suitcases after an X-ray inspection.
WORLD
Robb Report

The Best Whiskey Glasses for Sipping Your Favorite Bourbon, Scotch and Rye

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Any casual whiskey drinker—or anyone who’s watched Mad Men protagonist Don Draper pour an afternoon drink or three in his mid-century dream office—knows the spirit is more important than the glass it’s in. Still, you might walk away from a conversation with whiskey purists believing that you need eleven different vessels to get the most out of individual varietals. This isn’t necessarily true, but if you’re interested in spirits or regularly share...
DRINKS
Motorious

Watch A Barn Find 1994 GMC Sierra Get Fully Detailed

Seeing any car be restored to its former glory is always incredibly satisfying. We always wonder about people who park relatively new cars in a garage, barn, shed, etc. and let them just sit. That’s the story with this barn find GMC Sierra 1500 which is 26 years-old and sat unused for 20 years. It’s a dirty job YouTube channel Stauffer Garage shows in good detail. If you’re like us, you’ll find the process strangely soothing.
CARS
International Business Times

In Age-old Ritual, Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator To Secure Abundance

A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss. San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy