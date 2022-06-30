ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadpool 3 Writer Teases How Ryan Reynolds’ Superhero Flick Will Poke Fun At Marvel Movies

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive franchise, but it’s expecting to get much bigger throughout Phase Four. This is partly thanks to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox , which allowed heroes like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool to finally join the MCU . There’s been a ton of chatter about how Ryan Reynolds’ R-Rated hero will translate into the shared universe in an upcoming Marvel movie , and now Deadpool 3 ’s writer has teased how the superhero flick will poke fun at Marvel movies.

Ryan Reynolds’ comedic chops are at the center of the Deadpool franchise, as he constantly breaks the fourth wall and makes fun of properties like X-Men , the DCEU, and the MCU. But now that he’s actually joining the latter cinematic universe, he’ll be able to interact directly with characters as he’s teasing them. Deadpool 3 co-writer Rhett Reese recently appeared on the Post-Credit Podcast , where he explained how much fun it’s going to be to take the piss out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Reese put it,

How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that. We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now. And Deadpool’s an equal [opportunist] so everyone’s fair game.

Well, color me stoked. It sounds like nobody will be safe when Ryan Reynolds’ foul mouthed antihero finally joins the MCU on the big screen. While fans have already waited years for the long-awaited threequel to finally start production, it might just be worth the wait to see the Merc with the Mouth in all his meta glory.

Rhett Reese’s comments come as he’s promoting his new Netflix movie Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth. Eventually the conversation turned to his work with Paul Wernick on Deadpool 3 . Since the first two movies were produced in such quick succession, fans are eager to return to the R-rated property. Unfortunately, there’s currently no release date or shoot schedule for the upcoming threequel. Although the production team is coming together, including director Shawn Levy .

While Rhett Reese was careful to keep his cards close to the chest regarding which MCU events/characters are going to be made fun of throughout Deadpool 3 , he did offer a small tidbit about how Ryan Reynolds’ signature character is going to walk through the shared universe. As the Zombieland filmmaker put it,

I think it presents a wonderful opportunity for fish out of water. Deadpool is lunatic at the center of a movie. Usually the lunatics are the supporting characters and the protagonist is reasonably sane. In our movie it’s flipped. So to drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s just straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.

Ryan Reynolds’ break from acting better not last too long, because comments like this show just how awesome Deadpool could be within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While that massive franchise generally takes itself pretty seriously, the Merc with the Mouth is sure to provide a narrative shift. Let’s just hope he’s still able to have his R-Rated sense of humor in Deadpool 3 and beyond.

The next installment in the MCU is Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

