Police have charged a 53-year-old man with the murder of a Socastee woman in the house where they both resided, according to public records. Charles William Murphy Jr. is charged with shooting 58-year-old Teresa Ann Lischer in the head on May 7 "with malice aforethought," according to a murder warrant that said the information was "based upon physical and forensic evidence collected through the course of the investigation paired with inconsistent statements of the defendant."

2 DAYS AGO