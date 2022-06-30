ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Wildlife officials seeks public's help in spotting wild turkeys this summer

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, Wake County — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking for the public's help in...

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
How to prepare your pets for noise anxiety this July 4 weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many Fourth of July celebrations are set to start Friday night, ahead of the holiday weekend. But as pet owners know, those loud noises can be frightening for their four-legged friends. Studies show about 40 percent of dogs have noise anxiety. That means things like...
US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
SCAM ALERT: Don’t fall victim to t-shirt scam, Cary police warn

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town. They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department. The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.
#Wild Turkeys#Nc Wildlife
Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
Ricky Moore reminds the world that North Carolina, Southeast is culinary powerhouse

There’s more than meets the eye with James Beard Foundation Award winning Best Chef: Southeast chef Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham, NC. “I’m gonna flip the script a little bit and I’m going to march my own beats, my own cadence,” Moore said of his career trajectory.
Restaurant Ratings for Backyard Barbecue Pit and Crab Du Jour

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings for Backyard Barbecue Pit and Crab Du Jour. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Backyard...
Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St. When they got to the scene, they report finding...
