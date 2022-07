COLORADO – Mortal XXX, Mortal’s hard kombucha line that launched in the summer of 2021, gets BIGGER and BADDER in flavors now available in single 16 ounce cans. Get ready. This new offering gives hard kombucha lovers an opportunity to try the Mortal XXX flavors individually, not to mention it’s perfect for the pack when you’re out camping or hiking. “Our flavor profiles are absolutely crushable and go down easy,” says Mortal Founder and CEO Becca Schepps. “This new size captures the spirit of summer, and is a great way to give everyone more of a great thing.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO