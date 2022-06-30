ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

LOCAL EVENT: Eureka 4th of July Fireworks Celebration 2022

By Nazy Javid
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The City of Eureka is gearing up for the Independence Day holiday, with several events starting Thursday. "Get ready for an action packed 4th of...

krcrtv.com

krcrtv.com

Fortuna Firework Festival returns after two years

FORTUNA, Calif. — Fortuna is sparking up this Sunday with a firework festival to celebrate Independence Day in Newburg Park. The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. and a firework show will take place when it gets dark. There are plenty of activities to enjoy, from live music, food and shopping.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Zootini Event for 21 and Over at the Sequoia Park Zoo

Press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:. Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation are excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the most unique fundraiser in Humboldt County,. 15th Annual Zootini! Limited tickets available for this reduced capacity in-person Zoo event. Purchase tickets online at sequoiaparkzoo.net or...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

No Needles at New Site, Says HACHR

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire at the Town House Motel in Eureka This Evening

K Street and one lane of 4th Street are blocked after a fire in a room at the Town House Motel in Eureka that started about 8:30 p.m. The fire is controlled as of 8:40 p.m. Several engines are being released at this time. Please remember that this story is...
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
kymkemp.com

‘The Grind Cafe’ Grand Opening at ACV on June 30th

Press release from Humboldt County Administrative Office:. The Humboldt County Department of Aviation is excited to announce that The Grind Café is landing at the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) on Thursday, June 30. In April 2020, Ramone’s vacated the restaurant space at ACV as a result...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Oyster Fest's Rocky Return

An hour into the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, the lines for oysters at the Obento stall stretched across the battered grass and under the red and blue striped tent where local food businesses were tabling. The shade was a relief on a sunny day that promised traditional Oyster Fest sunburns, but those in the queue were in for a test of patience and the charm of their company, since those at the front of the line reported waiting 45 minutes or more to place orders.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Heavy Construction, Restoration Work Forces Closure of Ocean Ranch Unit Within CDFW’s Eel River Wildlife Area Through Remainder of 2022

Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the closure of the Ocean Ranch Unit within the Eel River Wildlife Area as habitat restoration work intensifies there with the use of heavy equipment. The unit is being closed to all public access for safety effective Monday, July 11, 2022, through the end of the year.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Judith John, 1949-2022

Judith Marlene John peacefully passed on June 21, 2022 at her home she shared with the love of her life Jim, her sister Patty, nephew David and her loving fur-babies. Judy was born to George Keisner Sr. and Madeline Bowie Keisner in Eureka, California on April 26, 1949. She was born into a family of 10. Judy loved spending time with her sisters and was apart of the Mingos pool team. As a teenager she attended and graduated from Eureka high school. Judy had many jobs as an adult and teen years. She worked as a packer at Eureka fisheries, and the icehouse, as well as bartending in Washington for years. She had a lot of hobbies such as playing pool, going to the stock car races with her family, playing bingo with her granddaughters and sisters, attending Merv George concerts dancing the night away with her sisters as well as loving to spend time at the casino with her sisters, children and family.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Crash Impacts Traffic on West Wabash in Eureka

A little after 11:30 a.m., two vehicles collided at West Wabash and Broadway in Eureka. One vehicle rolled and was badly damaged though it was righted and quickly removed from the roadway. One lane headed west is stilled blocked as of 12:15 p.m to the popular roadway to Costco. One...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
krcrtv.com

U.S. 101 to close in July for Jacoby Creek Bridge construction

EUREKA, Calif. — U.S. 101 South close intermittently near the end of July so crews can complete the new Jacoby Creek Bridge. According to Caltrans District 1, Southbound U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka at the new Jacoby Creek Bridge will be fully closed on July 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, July 23. This section of the highway will close again on July 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Health Career Exploration Summer Institute in Eureka holds graduation

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, a group of 16 local high school students interested in pursuing careers in the health field graduated from a two week-summer education program. The Health Career Exploration Summer Institute allowed students to explore different healthcare jobs and get a glimpse of what it is like to work in a local hospital. Students received on-site educational experiences at Providence St. Joseph Health, in addition to attending classes taught by Fortuna High School instructor Sara Dixon.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Commercial Structure Fire in Eureka Last Night

At 12:58 A.M. this morning three engines, a ladder truck and a Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire on the 1900 block of 5th St. in Eureka. The first arriving engine reported smoke was visible from the several blocks away and arrived on scene and found a single story commercial building with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the building. A commercial 2nd alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations and coverage of Humboldt Bay Fire’s jurisdiction. Crews initiated an interior fire attack and searched the structure for any potential occupants.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Susan Butler: A Celebration of Life

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. A Celebration of Life for Susan Butler will be held July 16th at...
CARLOTTA, CA
kymkemp.com

Pro Choice Event in Fortuna Yesterday

“I’ve seen very few protests in [F]ortuna in my time,” said Maija Hixson who captured this short video yesterday. Twenty to thirty Pro Choice demonstrators showed up to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday evening in front to the Veteran’s Hall in Fortuna.
FORTUNA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested after armed robbery in Trinity County Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested following a robbery in the Hayfork area in Trinity County on Saturday. Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery around 11 p.m. As deputies were responding, they were notified that there were multiple suspects and they took off in a...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

