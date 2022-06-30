ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

LOCAL EVENT: Crescent City 4th of July Festival and Fireworks 2022

By Nazy Javid
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — Del Norte County plans to celebrate big for the 4th of July again this year. County officials said the city has the largest fireworks show and 4th of July Festival in...

kymkemp.com

No Needles at New Site, Says HACHR

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
U.S. 101 to close in July for Jacoby Creek Bridge construction

EUREKA, Calif. — U.S. 101 South close intermittently near the end of July so crews can complete the new Jacoby Creek Bridge. According to Caltrans District 1, Southbound U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka at the new Jacoby Creek Bridge will be fully closed on July 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, July 23. This section of the highway will close again on July 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.
EUREKA, CA
KDRV

Collings Mountain Fire near Applegate Lake not active

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says today a wildfire near Applegate Lake is moving toward containment. ODF says, "Firefighters made excellent progress on the Collings Mountain Fire overnight, lining 90% of the perimeter and beginning mop-up operations. All forward progress has been stopped and there is currently no active fire on the landscape. The final size of the fire is seven acres, and the cause remains under investigation."
APPLEGATE, OR
North Coast Journal

Oyster Fest's Rocky Return

An hour into the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, the lines for oysters at the Obento stall stretched across the battered grass and under the red and blue striped tent where local food businesses were tabling. The shade was a relief on a sunny day that promised traditional Oyster Fest sunburns, but those in the queue were in for a test of patience and the charm of their company, since those at the front of the line reported waiting 45 minutes or more to place orders.
ARCATA, CA
KDRV

Shooting leaves one dead in Cave Junction

An early morning shooting in Cave Junction left one man dead on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Sheriff deputies from Josephine County responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Browntown Road in Cave Junction around 3:30 AM Thursday. William Illingworth, 47, of Cave...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

