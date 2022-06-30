LOCAL EVENT: Crescent City 4th of July Festival and Fireworks 2022

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO