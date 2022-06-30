GWINNETT STRIPERS HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: July 4-10

The Gwinnett Stripers celebrate Independence Day, salute First Responders and give out World Champions Affiliate t-shirts during a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) at Coolray Field from July 4-10.

The six-game series includes Independence Day on July 4, Salute to First Responders on July 8, a World Champions Affiliate T-Shirt Giveaway (courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling) on July 9, and all the weekly promotions you’ve come to love.

Here’s a full look at the homestand:

Monday, July 4 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Independence Day with Fireworks: Join the Stripers for the most patriotic night of the year. Purchase a special pregame BBQ package for $30 and stick around after the game for a fireworks extravaganza!

Independence Day Specialty Jerseys: The Stripers will wear special Patriotic Jerseys for the game, which will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com.

Wednesday, July 6 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, July 7 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

· Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, July 8 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

· Salute to First Responders: The Stripers will honor our local first responders - police officers, fire fighters, EMTs, and more - who serve our local community every day.

· Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, July 9 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

· World Champions Affiliate T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a t-shirt that proudly recognizes the Stripers as the Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 World Champions, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Available in medium and XL sizes only. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional shirts.

Sunday, July 10 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

· Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game Catch on the Field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.