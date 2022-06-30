Brew Talks Boston: Dogfish Head, Harpoon, Craft Beer Cellar Leaders Discuss 4th Category Opportunities, Challenges
Fourth category offerings such as ready-to-drink canned cocktails and hard seltzers have driven beer category sales in recent summer selling seasons. Following the July 4 holiday, Brewbound’s Brew Talks conversation and networking series will discuss the opportunities and pitfalls for craft beer-focused companies playing in these segments during a meetup at...www.brewbound.com
Comments / 0