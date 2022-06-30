ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton senior home repair program

By Madelynn Cummings
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAesn_0gR7uITE00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The City of Binghamton held a news conference today promoting an program to help seniors complete home repairs.

Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a 85 thousand dollar initiative that will cover costs of home repairs for Binghamton residents 55 and older.

The Senior Home Repair Program includes rebuilding stairs, repairing plumbing, installing railings, and replacing locks.

Some seniors will even receive assistance with larger jobs such as boiler or furnace replacement and electrical repairs.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says the program’s goal is to help complete critical home improvements to keep the homes of Binghamton’s seniors safe and accessible.

“Binghamton seniors are neighborhood anchors and have made decades of contributions to our communities and in our neighborhoods,” said Kraham. “They deserve to be able to stay in their homes, and we’re providing help to make those necessary small repairs that make the difference between a senior staying in their home and maybe having to move.”

The program’s 85 thousand dollar budget is allocated from the City’s Community Development Block Grant.

First Ward Action Council Executive Director Jerry Willard described how when it comes to the funds and ability to maintain a home, some senior community members may find the upkeep extremely difficult.

Interested residents, 55 and older, may contact the First Ward Action Council at (607)772-2850.

