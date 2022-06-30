Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways elects board members for 2022-23

New York has banned hidden fees for concert tickets in new legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The New York Post reports Hochul signed the bill Thursday, amending and updating the state’s “Ticketing Law” that was set to expire at the end of June. The new law boosts civil fines for using ticket purchasing software and scalper bots, mandates online ticket sellers show the complete “all-in” price of a ticket (no hidden costs), forbids the resale of free tickets, and bans extra fees on tickets distributed via email, app or text in addition to those that are printed at home.

