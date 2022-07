CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 29-year-old California man charged with second-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body is in Laramie police custody. Hunter O. Fulton, listed by a Laramie Police Department release as being from California, was charged with the two felonies and taken into custody as a result of an investigation into a missing person report that began Monday.

